RockLove Assembles Villains Hades and Scar for Act 2 of Their Wickedly Fantastical Collection

Channel your inner baddie with these gorgeous statement pieces designed to invoke power.

Two Disney Villains have joined the mayhem at RockLove Jewelry as their latest series expands to welcome Hades and Scar. Earlier this year, the lifestyle fashion brand teased six new character sets to debut throughout 2025 and the two baddies of Act 2 are about to make a grand entrance! It’s time to step on over to the dark side and browse the latest offerings.

What’s Happening:

RockLove is embracing a bit of evil with the newest additions to their Disney Villains collection. Fans of Disney’s dastardly devils can relish in their wicked ways with an assortment of stylish bling.

Dropping in 3 “Acts" Ursula and Yzma Hades and Scar Cruella and Maleficent - Act 3



Act 2 features Hades and Scar

The Disney Villains Collection Act 2 will be available at RockLove

The Disney X RockLove Disney Villains Collection is an officially licensed product. According to territory regulations, this product may be shipped exclusively to the US & Canada.

Disney | RockLove DISNEY VILLAINS Hades Havoc Ring - $150

Handcrafted in solid sterling silver

Faceted cubic zirconia crystal in aqua

Cutout ring gallery, sculpted skulls

Sterling silver flames

Disney | RockLove DISNEY VILLAINS Hades Havoc Necklace - $150

Handcrafted in nickel-free artisan brass and plated in a thick layer of polished silver

Adjustable curb chain, alternating sparkling dangles

Sculpted skull charms, aqua cubic zirconia crystals

Second strand has six silver disks representing planetary alignment

Disney | RockLove DISNEY VILLAINS Hades Havoc Earrings - $99

Handcrafted in solid sterling silver

Unisex: wear as a traditional set, wear one solo, match with friends, or stack on the same side in multiple piercings

Sculpted skulls, aqua cubic zirconia crystal eyes, hinge open and snap securely closed

Disney | RockLove DISNEY VILLAINS Scar Sinister Ring - $150

Handcrafted in solid sterling silver,

Rectangular cubic zirconia crystal in emerald green

Tapered ring band balances the dramatic setting

Disney | RockLove DISNEY VILLAINS Scar Sinister Necklace - $225

Handcrafted in solid sterling silver,

Rectangular cubic zirconia crystal in emerald green

Engraved with geometric and flame patterns, blackened

Wide tube bail etched with matching designs

Disney | RockLove DISNEY VILLAINS Scar Sinister Earrings - $175

Handcrafted in solid sterling silver

Wide, flat huggie-style hoops, geometric and flame patterns, blackened

Emerald green rectangular cubic zirconia crystal

Hinged design opens smoothly and snaps securely closed

