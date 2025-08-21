RockLove Assembles Villains Hades and Scar for Act 2 of Their Wickedly Fantastical Collection
Two Disney Villains have joined the mayhem at RockLove Jewelry as their latest series expands to welcome Hades and Scar. Earlier this year, the lifestyle fashion brand teased six new character sets to debut throughout 2025 and the two baddies of Act 2 are about to make a grand entrance! It’s time to step on over to the dark side and browse the latest offerings.
What’s Happening:
- RockLove is embracing a bit of evil with the newest additions to their Disney Villains collection. Fans of Disney’s dastardly devils can relish in their wicked ways with an assortment of stylish bling.
- Dropping in 3 “Acts" RockLove is introducing rings, necklaces, and earrings inspired by six popular villains. The full lineup includes:
- Ursula and Yzma - Act 1
- Hades and Scar - Act 2
- Cruella and Maleficent - Act 3
- Act 2 features Hades and Scar with an emphasis on skulls (for the Underworld of course) and claw marks—signature elements of the villains they represent. Each piece is made of sterling silver and features cubic zirconia elements.
- The Disney Villains Collection Act 2 will be available at RockLove on August 21 at 9 a.m. PT, and prices range from $99.00-$225.00. Guests can take advantage of free US standard shipping when they bundle $350+ from the Disney Villains Collection!
The Disney X RockLove Disney Villains Collection is an officially licensed product. According to territory regulations, this product may be shipped exclusively to the US & Canada.
Disney | RockLove DISNEY VILLAINS Hades Havoc Ring - $150
- Handcrafted in solid sterling silver
- Faceted cubic zirconia crystal in aqua
- Cutout ring gallery, sculpted skulls
- Sterling silver flames
Disney | RockLove DISNEY VILLAINS Hades Havoc Necklace - $150
- Handcrafted in nickel-free artisan brass and plated in a thick layer of polished silver
- Adjustable curb chain, alternating sparkling dangles
- Sculpted skull charms, aqua cubic zirconia crystals
- Second strand has six silver disks representing planetary alignment
Disney | RockLove DISNEY VILLAINS Hades Havoc Earrings - $99
- Handcrafted in solid sterling silver
- Unisex: wear as a traditional set, wear one solo, match with friends, or stack on the same side in multiple piercings
- Sculpted skulls, aqua cubic zirconia crystal eyes, hinge open and snap securely closed
Disney | RockLove DISNEY VILLAINS Scar Sinister Ring - $150
- Handcrafted in solid sterling silver,
- Rectangular cubic zirconia crystal in emerald green
- Tapered ring band balances the dramatic setting
Disney | RockLove DISNEY VILLAINS Scar Sinister Necklace - $225
- Handcrafted in solid sterling silver,
- Rectangular cubic zirconia crystal in emerald green
- Engraved with geometric and flame patterns, blackened
- Wide tube bail etched with matching designs
Disney | RockLove DISNEY VILLAINS Scar Sinister Earrings - $175
- Handcrafted in solid sterling silver
- Wide, flat huggie-style hoops, geometric and flame patterns, blackened
- Emerald green rectangular cubic zirconia crystal
- Hinged design opens smoothly and snaps securely closed
