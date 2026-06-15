Magical and Enchanting! New Rose Headband by BaubleBar Arrives Exclusively at Disney Store

Elevate your look with this sweet accessory.

BaubleBar is here to help bring some glam to your next Disney bound look with their charming and elegant Rose Headband. Available exclusively at Disney Store, this accessory is the perfect way to elevate any Disney outfit from playful to flirty!



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What’s Happening:

BaubleBar is best known for its jewelry collections of earrings, bracelets, rings, and necklaces, but it also likes to add some magic to the lineup with Ear Headbands.

While the brand sells a variety of officially licensed designs on its website, it also has unique exclusives like the new Rose Headband that just dropped at Disney Store.

Elegant, flirty, and bold, this Ear Headband features two large black ears decorated with white polka dots, and a matching black bow. Adding a bright pop of color is a sateen rose in the lovely shade of pink, and a ruched ribbon of the same pink hue to outline the ears.

The Rose Headband by BaubleBar is available now at Disney Store, and sells for $44.99.

Minnie Mouse Ear Headband for Adults by BaubleBar | Disney Store

Deals at Disney Store - Savings, Gifts, Special Offers

Check out the latest discounts and offers available at Disney Store!

Guests can also pick up accessories and collectibles at a discount with any purchase!

If you’re looking for more shopping opportunities, gift ideas and seasonal fun we have plenty of news and merchandise featured under our shopping tag!

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