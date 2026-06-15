Magical and Enchanting! New Rose Headband by BaubleBar Arrives Exclusively at Disney Store
BaubleBar is here to help bring some glam to your next Disney bound look with their charming and elegant Rose Headband. Available exclusively at Disney Store, this accessory is the perfect way to elevate any Disney outfit from playful to flirty!
(Please note this article contains affiliate links. Your purchase will support LaughingPlace by providing us a small commission, but will not affect your pricing or user experience. Thank you.)
What’s Happening:
- BaubleBar is best known for its jewelry collections of earrings, bracelets, rings, and necklaces, but it also likes to add some magic to the lineup with Ear Headbands.
- While the brand sells a variety of officially licensed designs on its website, it also has unique exclusives like the new Rose Headband that just dropped at Disney Store.
- Elegant, flirty, and bold, this Ear Headband features two large black ears decorated with white polka dots, and a matching black bow. Adding a bright pop of color is a sateen rose in the lovely shade of pink, and a ruched ribbon of the same pink hue to outline the ears.
- The Rose Headband by BaubleBar is available now at Disney Store, and sells for $44.99.
Minnie Mouse Ear Headband for Adults by BaubleBar | Disney Store
Deals at Disney Store - Savings, Gifts, Special Offers
Check out the latest discounts and offers available at Disney Store!
- Purchases of $85+ (pre-tax) qualify for free standard shipping. Just use the code SHIPMAGIC at checkout.
- Up to 30% Off Swim Essentials | Select Styles
- 25% Off Citizen | Select Styles
- 30% Off Kids' Sleep | Select Styles
- 30% Off Disneyland 70th Anniversary Items | Select Styles
Guests can also pick up accessories and collectibles at a discount with any purchase!
- Buy 2 Select MagicBands (Rose Gold and Silver), Save $10
- $25 with any purchase of $25+ Mickey and Minnie Mouse Fruit Stand Picnic Blanket
- $12 Leroy & Stitch Beach Towel with Any $25 Purchase
- $20 Mickey and Minnie Mouse Americana Beach Towel with Any $25 Purchase
If you’re looking for more shopping opportunities, gift ideas and seasonal fun we have plenty of news and merchandise featured under our shopping tag!