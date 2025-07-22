Exclusive Overload! RSVLTS Reveals Assortment of Daily Drops Coming to San Diego Comic-Con

Guests can visit 3 RSVLTS branded experiences across the show floor each with their own lineup of exclusive apparel.

San Diego Comic-Con is nearly here and while nerds everywhere are counting down the hours until Preview Night (Wednesday, July 23rd), RSVLTS (The Roosevelts) has unveiled their line up of exclusives that will be debuting this week. This year the lifestyle brand will be bringing their terrific threads to fans at three themed booths with each featuring new exclusive styles dropping every day of SDCC.

What’s Happening:

For anyone obsessed with pop culture and all things nerdy, SDCC is a bright spot of the year, and along with awesome news and exciting reveals, there’s tons of merchandise for fans to browse and bring home.

Our friends at RSVLTS will once again have three (3) branded experiences at SDCC and each booth will feature its own incredible exclusives.

Guests will find RSVLTS at the Lucasfilm Pavilion (#2913) with Star Wars fashions, the RSVLTS general booth (#4201) with patterns spanning several fandoms; and RSVLTS golf lifestyle line, Breakfast Balls (#1835) with comfortable All-Day Polo shirts that are perfect for a game on green or anywhere else life takes you.

Star Wars | RSVLTS (#2913)

Star Wars styles will be available on signature KUNUFLEX™ material (soft, stretchy, never shrinks or fades) across classic (unisex) styles/sizing. Each shirt sells for $70.

Wednesday, July 23 (preview night) - Floral City - Sith City

Wednesday, July 23 - Purrgil Gold Foil

Thursday, July 24 - Neel

Thursday, July 24 - Revenge

Friday, July 25 - Great Sketch, Kid

Friday, July 25 - Bad Batch Patch

Saturday, July 26 - City Connect Army

RSVLTS General (#4201)

Just like the Star Wars offerings, this assortment is also presented on signature KUNUFLEX™ material and is available in classic (unisex) styles/sizing. Each shirt sells for $70.

Wednesday, July 23 (preview night) - Haunted Mask

Wednesday, July 23 (preview night) - Floral City San Diego

Thursday, July 24 - I’ll Eat You Up

Thursday, July 24 - Monsters on Holiday

Friday, July 25 - Fantastic Four #700

Saturday, July 26 - Cosmic Clubhouse

Breakfast Balls (#1835)

RSVLTS Breakfast Balls designs are available on their signature All-Day Polo (soft & stretchy) material. Available in classic (unisex) styles/sizing, All-Day Polos sell for $70. The Mickey Mouse Dad Hat is $30.

Wednesday, July 23 (preview night) - Floral City San Diego

Wednesday. July 23 (preview night) - POTUS Putt-off

Thursday, July 24 - Code Red

Friday, July 25 - Spidey Pop

Saturday, July 26 - Goin’ Green

Available all days - Mickey Mouse Country Club Dad Hat

Good to Know:

RSVLTS’ lineup of exclusives will be available on the corresponding release dates and each day afterward while sizes/supplies last.

In an effort to have a smooth shopping experience, RSVLTS will utilize Wristbands at each booth. Fans will be able to pick up a color coded, timeslot wristband at the booths during the first 30 minutes after the show floor opens.

Full details can be found online within RSVLTS Field Notes Facebook Insiders Group

Did You Know?:

Since 2012, RSVLTS has been bringing the best elements of pop culture to fans with awesome apparel and accessories inspired by dozens of favorite franchises. Their clothes are comfortable, super easy to care for and really cool!

