Dream Big! New Disney Store Sleepwear Essentials

Disney Store is helping everyone to experience sweet dreams with their latest collection of sleepwear. From cute accessories like robes, slippers, and eye masks, to separates and pajama sets, fans of all ages can delight in the new styles that will make your bedtime routine just a bit more magical.

(Please note this article contains affiliate links. Your purchase will support Laughing Place by providing us a small commission, but will not affect your pricing or user experience. Thank you.)

What’s Happening:

If you are looking for a sign to update your pajama collection, this is it! Disney Store has just introduced a new assortment of sleepwear and nighttime essentials, designed especially for Disney fans.

Classic characters and playful themes add color and charm to these styles that feature the smiling faces of: Mickey and Minnie Disney Princesses Super Heroes Galactic Rogues And so many others!

Fans will find a wide variety of sleepwear styles available now at Disney Store.

Rapunzel Short Sleep Set for Women – Tangled | Disney Store

Mickey and Minnie Mouse Breakfast Nightshirt for Kids | Disney Store

Winnie the Pooh Hooded Robe for Kids | Disney Store

Bambi Nightshirt for Women | Disney Store

Winnie the Pooh and Pals PJ PALS for Kids | Disney Store

Frozen Nightshirt for Kids | Disney Store

Tinker Bell Sleep Set for Women – Peter Pan | Disney Store

Ariel Nightgown for Girls – The Little Mermaid | Disney Store

Mickey Mouse Nightshirt for Women | Disney Store

Winnie the Pooh and Pals Robe for Adults | Disney Store

Cinderella Nightshirt for Kids | Disney Store

Snow White PJ PALS and Tutu Set for Kids | Disney Store

Mickey Mouse Breakfast Robe for Kids | Disney Store

Mickey Mouse Breakfast PJ PALS for Kids | Disney Store

Disney Princess PJ PALS for Kids | Disney Store

Belle PJ PALS and Tutu Set for Kids – Beauty and the Beast | Disney Store

Happy Holiday Savings

Take 25% Off $125+ and Free Standard Shipping with the Code: GIFT

Deals at Disney Store:

Don’t forget that purchases of $85+ (pre-tax) qualify for free standard shipping. Just use the code SHIPMAGIC at checkout.

Up to 40% Off Holiday Cheer Select Styles | Prices as Marked

40% Off Ornaments Select Styles | Prices as Marked

Free Gift with Purchase

Free Limited Edition Holiday Poster with any Citizen watch purchase. While supplies last.

Ultimate Toy Drive - Supporting Toys for Tots

Everyone is in full-on holiday mode and that means Disney Store’s Ultimate Toy Drive is on now! Disney is continuing their longtime support of Toys for Tots by inviting fans to join in and help share the magic with others. Fans can donate through December 24th!

Give the Gift of Magic to a Child in Need. Join Disney Store's Ultimate Toy Drive to Support Toys for Tots!

If you’re looking for more shopping opportunities, gift ideas and seasonal fun we have plenty of news and merchandise featured under our shopping tag!

MouseFanTravel.com Fill out the form below for a free, no obligation quote from MouseFanTravel.com First Name * Last Name * Email * Phone State In Which State Are You Located? Preferred Method of Contact * Preferred Date of Travel * Vacation Destination * Walt Disney World Disneyland Disney Cruise Adventures by Disney Aulani Disneyland Paris Other How Many Nights? * How Many Adults? * How Many Children Under 18 (includes ages) Please include any specific detail, like how many days of tickets, cruise itinerary, room only, etc Request Quote Laughing Place recommendsfor all your Disney travel planning



