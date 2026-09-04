R2-D2 (D-Squad) Droid Joins Disney Store's Build-A-Droid Series

Bring home the latest version of the beloved R2-D2 in this popular collectible series from Disney Store!

Star Wars fans have no shortage of ways to express their love of the galaxy far, far away, especially when it comes to collectibles. Disney Parks and Disney Store invite fans to join them in acquiring a new collection of Star Wars action figures, inspired by Droids! Each month features a new addition to the Build-A-Droid series from the Droid Factory line, and today marks the debut of R2-D2— the classic Astromech Droid— from the original Star Wars trilogy.

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What’s Happening:

Throughout 2026, Disney Store will present a collectible continuity line inspired by the Star Wars universe. In previous years, monthly drops included plush, accessories, apparel, Princess castles, or Ear headbands, but this year the focus is on Droids.

This month, collectors can acquire the third of six characters in the Build-A-Droid series from the Droid Factory line, R2-D2 (D-Squad), the Astromech Droid from the Skywalker Saga.

Since its launch, this series featured astromech, protocol, admin, and groundmech droids from and inspired by fan-favorite films and series like: Star Wars: Rebels The Clone Wars Skeleton Crew

Each collectible character will also include an additional piece to be used to create a bonus droid —RX-01— once all six sets have been acquired!

The R2-D2 (D-Squad)Astromech Droid is available now at Disney Store and sells for $19.99. This is the third release in the Build-A-Droid Series.

Today's Release

R2-D2 (D-Squad) Droid Factory Figure Set – Build-a-Droid Series – Star Wars | Disney Store

Upcoming Releases

R2-D2 (D-Squad) Droid Factory Figure Set – Build-a-Droid Series – Star Wars

Previous Releases

Chopper (Mining Facility Disguise)

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