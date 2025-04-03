Mon Mothma, Yak Face and Other "Return of the Jedi" Characters Get the Retro Figure Treatment Exclusively at Entertainment Earth

Hasbro's Star Wars Retro Collection celebrates the beloved toys as they were originally released in the 1980s

As fans of all things pop culture, we often like to focus on the anniversaries of our favorite films, shows, and franchises, but let’s not forget about our favorite retailers! Just shy of the big 3-0, Entertainment Earth is celebrating its 29th anniversary with pre-orders of the exclusive Star Wars Retro Collection Return of the Jedi action figure set.

(Please note this article contains affiliate links. Your purchase will support LaughingPlace by providing us a small commission, but will not affect your pricing or user experience. Thank you.)

What’s Happening:

The start of the year has been quiet concerning all things Star Wars, but that’s all about to change! The rest of 2025 is going to be jam-packed with theatrical and streaming releases, awesome experiences, incredible apparel, and plenty of merchandise drops too.

Our friends at Entertainment Earth continue to be been the go-to destination for fans seeking the collectibles of their dreams, and as the company celebrates its 29th anniversary, they’re unveiling an exclusive Retro Collection set as part of the birthday festivities.

The amazing Star Wars The Retro Collection Return of the Jedi set features six incredible 3 3/4-inch figures that are every collector’s dream!

set features six incredible 3 3/4-inch figures that are every collector’s dream! While Hasbro is the name on the packaging, this series is inspired by the original Kenner-style figures that debuted from 1983-1985 and includes: Mon Mothma Admiral Ackbar Wicket W. Warrick Yak Face Gamorrean Guard Emperor's Royal Guard



Fans can travel back to the golden age of Star Wars figures with these fan-favorite characters, each presented on vintage-style cardbacks that capture the magic of the original releases.

The Star Wars The Retro Collection Return of the Jedi Action Figures Set is available for pre-order exclusively at Entertainment Earth

Free Shipping at Entertainment Earth

**Laughing Place is pleased to share a special Entertainment Earth affiliate link! Shop using our ​​EE.toys/LPFAN link—or enter code LPFAN at checkout: Save 10% on in-stock items and Free Standard Shipping on purchases of $79+.**

Star Wars The Retro Collection Return of the Jedi 3 3/4-Inch Action Figures Set of 6 - Exclusive

Inspired by the original Kenner Return of the Jedi and The Power of the Force 3 3/4-inch action figures!

Packaged on classic 6-inch by 9-inch cardbacks with faux aging.

Each figure has up to 5 points of articulation and an accessory.

Each set includes six individually packaged figures inside a collector box.

Ages 4 and up.

Did You Know?:

Entertainment Earth points out that Mon Mothma missed the original Kenner action figure line, but she's here for the 21st-century fan alongside 5 returning favorites!

Additionally, Yak Face includes his Power of the Force-era staff and is one of the most coveted action figures from the original line due to his limited release as the very last movie figure.

