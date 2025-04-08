Step Into Your 90s Era with Star Wars Retro Windbreakers and Snapback Hats from Heroes & Villains

Show your support for the galactic Empire, Rebels, or the Jedi Order on your next outdoor adventure.

Heroes & Villains continues to explore the galaxy that is the Star Wars franchise and this time the emphasis is on outerwear of the sporty variety…from the 1990s. Fans can rock three awesome windbreakers inspired by Jedi, Rebels, and Imperials and then finish off the look with a matching baseball cap.

(Please note this article contains affiliate links. Your purchase will support LaughingPlace by providing us a small commission, but will not affect your pricing or user experience. Thank you.)

What’s Happening:

If you can’t get enough Star Wars merchandise, Heroes & Villains has got your back with their latest cosmic drop that’s jumping back in time. No, they aren’t going back to a long time ago, just taking a quick retreat to the 1990s!

Heroes & Villains is expanding their Star Wars collection by combining retro ‘90s sportswear style with iconic Star Wars designs. This new release includes sports windbreakers and hats decorated with the Jedi Order, Rebel Alliance, and Galactic Empire insignias.

Empire Throwback Hat - Star Wars

The Star Wars Retro Throwback Hats (MSRP: $30) boast a 5-panel snapback finished with flat embroidery on the front, cotton twill panels, and a plastic snapback closure.

Jedi Knights Throwback Windbreaker - Star Wars

As for the Retro Sport Windbreakers (MSRP: $120) these jackets are made with water-repellent nylon, and feature a drawstring hoodie, and elastic cuffs to keep you cozy and dry while repping the Star Wars galaxy in retro style.

Heroes & Villains awesome apparel and accessories are officially licensed and are perfect for fans who want to show off their allegiance to one of the many galactic factions.

The Star Wars Retro Sport Windbreakers & Hat collection is available now at Heroes & Villains

Rebel Throwback Hat - Star Wars | Heroes & Villains

Jedi Knights Throwback Hat - Star Wars | Heroes & Villains

Rebel Throwback Windbreaker - Star Wars

Empire Throwback Windbeaker - Star Wars

