Stock Up On Disney, Marvel, and Star Wars Jewelry During RockLove's Birthday Sale!

Take 30% off sitewide as RockLove celebrates another exciting year of fandom forward jewelry collections

RockLove Jewelry is hosting a sitewide Birthday Sale from March 28-31, with 30% off fandom jewelry collections.

This year marks the 18th anniversary of the company and they're celebrating with a sitewide sale, giving guests 30% off their styles.

This year marks the 18th anniversary of the company and they’re celebrating with a sitewide sale, giving guests 30% off their awesome styles.

For Disney fans, Moana and Wish accessories are sure to be a big hit; there’s also the Huggables line and the Tell Your Tale princess charms.

Disney X RockLove MOANA Crystal Wave Necklace

Disney X RockLove WISH Asha Necklace

Disney X RockLove DISNEY THE LITTLE MERMAID TELL YOUR TALE Ursula Enhancer Set

Disney X RockLove HUGGABLES Daisy Duck Necklace

Marvel lovers can stock up on rings inspired by Loki, Black Widow, and Captain Marvel, or the amazing necklaces from Agatha All Along!

Marvel X RockLove LOKI Alligator Loki Necklace

Marvel X RockLove BLACK WIDOW Spider Earrings

Marvel X RockLove MARVEL STUDIOS CAPTAIN MARVEL Crystal Star Stacker Rings

Marvel X RockLove MARVEL STUDIOS AGATHA ALL ALONG Agatha Necklace

Represent your favorite Star Wars characters and stories with Kyber Crystal Lightaber jewelry, AT-AT or droid necklaces, and so much more.

Star Wars X RockLove Mace Windu Kyber Crystal Necklace

Star Wars X RockLove AT-AT Necklace

Star Wars X RockLove BD-1 Droid Necklace

For the more adventurous fans, Indiana Jones and Alien accessories are the way to go when sharing your love of exciting sci-fi stories.

Indiana Jones X RockLove Ark of the Covenant Necklace

Alien X RockLove ALIEN Facehugger Ear Cuff

Beyond Disney, RockLove also has items based on franchises like Studio Ghibli, DC Comics, Star Trek, Arcane, Magic the Gathering, and Mean Girls among others.

The RockLove Birthday sale

International Order Update:

Due to new licensing restrictions, starting April 1, 2025, RockLove will no longer be able to ship their officially licensed Disney, Lucasfilm, Marvel, Pixar, and 20th Century Studios jewelry outside of the United States and Canada.

This birthday sale is the last chance for their international guests to shop the above licensed brands and franchises.

The Fine Print:

Discount applies in cart automatically at the stroke of midnight ET on March 28th. Sale ends March 31 at 11:59pm ET.

Items purchased prior to sale are ineligible for price adjustment - see return policy for details.

RockLove does not accept returns or backorder cancellations for the purpose of repurchasing to claim a discount code or sale price.

Cannot be combined with other promotions. Last Chance items are 'final sale' and are not eligible for return, refund, cancellation, or exchange.

