The Gap Releases New "The Simpsons" Collection
For the stylish Simpsons fan
The Simpsons have become a cultural institution after nearly 40 years. Likewise, The Gap is an even older organization that has its own fans. It's no surprise the two have come together in a unique collaboration.
What's Happening:
- The Gap has revealed a new collection based on The Simpsons.
- The line covers 10 items across graphic T-shirts, hoodies, hats, and tote bags
- Each item is also available in multiple color options.
- Take a look at the full line, available here:
The Simpsons VintageSoft Hoodie Adult - $98/Kids $48
The Simpsons Graphic T-Shirt - Adult $48/Kids $28
BAD Logo Baseball Hat - $34
Packable Tote Bag - $34
More The Simpsons News:
- Check out our review of the Season 38 premiere of The Simpsons.
- The Simpsons "Treehouse of Horror" is reportedly set for a future Halloween Horror Nights appearance.
- The latest Simpsons special found on Disney+ is a spoof of Black Mirror