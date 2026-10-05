The Gap Releases New "The Simpsons" Collection

For the stylish Simpsons fan
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The Simpsons have become a cultural institution after nearly 40 years. Likewise, The Gap is an even older organization that has its own fans. It's no surprise the two have come together in a unique collaboration.

What's Happening:

  • The Gap has revealed a new collection based on The Simpsons.
  • The line covers 10 items across graphic T-shirts, hoodies, hats, and tote bags
  • Each item is also available in multiple color options.
  • Take a look at the full line, available here:

The Simpsons VintageSoft Hoodie Adult - $98/Kids $48

The Simpsons Graphic T-Shirt - Adult $48/Kids $28

BAD Logo Baseball Hat - $34

Packable Tote Bag - $34

More The Simpsons News:

Dirk Libbey
Dirk has been covering the entertainment industry, with a focus on theme parks, for over 10 years. Writing for Laughing Place is the first time he wasn't the only staff Disney nerd. His time not spent inside a theme park is spent wishing he was inside a theme park, and waiting for kids to get tall enough to go on all the rides.
View all articles by Dirk Libbey