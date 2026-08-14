"The Simpsons" Reportedly Bringing Treehouse of Horror to Universal Studios

The inclusion of Treehouse of Horror will supposedly begin with themed food and beverage items.

An iconic and spooky element of The Simpsons is reportedly set to make its way to Universal Studios.

What's Happening:

Who would have thought we'd get Universal news out of a panel at D23: The Ultimate Disney Fan Event? Well, that's exactly what happened during today's The Simpsons panel.

During the Q&A session of The Simpsons: Stories from Springfield panel, an audience member asked if there were ever any talks to bring Treehouse of Horror – The Simpsons' annual horror-themed episodes – to the Halloween Horror Nights event.

Current The Simpsons showrunner Matt Selman responded by saying that talks have indeed happened, going one step further into saying that they actually have begun the process to bring Treehouse of Horror to Universal.

responded by saying that talks have indeed happened, going one step further into saying that they actually have begun the process to bring Treehouse of Horror to Universal. Specifically, this potential roll out will "probably start first with food" and then an "experience" further down the line.

Selman did note that he wasn't sure whether he could actually say this yet, so nothing is officially confirmed at this time – however, talks are happening.

Whether this would be a daytime experience during the fall or specific to Halloween Horror Nights was not discussed, nor whether this is for Universal Studios Hollywood or Universal Orlando Resort, or both.

This talk of more The Simpsons based experiences coming to Universal parks comes at a time where rumors and speculation to The Simpsons future at Universal have been rampant, mostly due to the fact that they are now owned by Disney.

Check out the full The Simpsons: Stories from Springfield panel for yourself in the video below.

Elsewhere at D23, t he fun The Simpsons pavilion also revealed the new movie's title .

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