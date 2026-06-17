Disney Publishing Reveals Massive Lineup of "Toy Story 5" Books

From storybooks and sticker books to collector guides and The Art of Toy Story 5, fans can explore Pixar's newest adventure beyond the big screen.

As Disney and Pixar prepare to launch Toy Story 5 on June 19, 2026, a wide range of books, interactive reading experiences, activity sets, and collector-focused releases from Disney Publishing are arriving to celebrate the next chapter in one of animation's most beloved franchises. From storybooks for young readers to a deluxe behind-the-scenes art book for animation enthusiasts, the publishing lineup offers something for every generation of Toy Story fans.

What’s Happening:

The latest film reunites Woody, Buzz Lightyear, Jessie, and the rest of the gang as they face a new challenge: technology. Described as "Toy meets Tech," the story explores what happens when traditional toys find themselves competing with the electronic devices that have captured the attention of modern children.

Leading the publishing lineup is Don't Close This Book!, a jacketed picture book adaptation inspired by the events of the film. Designed for younger readers, the book introduces families to the latest adventure while bringing the movie's characters and story to life through colorful illustrations and accessible storytelling.

Fans looking for a more classic Disney reading experience can also pick up the Toy Story 5 Little Golden Book. Continuing the long-running Little Golden Book tradition, the title adapts the film's story into a format generations of Disney fans have grown up reading. With Little Golden Books remaining one of the most recognizable children's publishing brands, the release is likely to become a staple for young Toy Story collectors.

For children who enjoy interactive storytelling, the Toy Story Me Reader 8-Book Library and Electronic Reader Sound Book Set offers an immersive reading experience. The collection includes eight illustrated books covering all five Toy Story films and features a handheld electronic reader that reads stories aloud with sound effects and narration. The set allows young readers to follow along independently while building reading confidence and comprehension skills.

Disney Publishing is also celebrating the franchise's history with Toy Story Treasury of Characters, a comprehensive guide featuring characters from all five films. The book takes readers through 30 years of Toy Story storytelling, spotlighting favorites including Woody, Buzz Lightyear, Jessie, Bullseye, Emperor Zurg, Wheezy, and many more.

Packed with character profiles, trivia, fact files, and colorful artwork, the deluxe release serves as both a celebration of the franchise's past and an introduction to its newest additions. Premium details such as sprayed edges and collectible finishes make it one of the standout releases in the lineup.

Young fans looking for hands-on fun can choose from several activity-focused offerings. The Toy Story 5 Ultimate Sticker Book includes more than 100 stickers featuring characters and moments from the new film.

Toy Story 5 Look and Find challenges readers to search for hidden details across eight busy scenes inspired by the movie.

Meanwhile, Toy Story 5 My Busy Books combines storytelling with imaginative play. The activity kit includes a storybook, ten figurines, and a themed playmat, giving children the opportunity to recreate scenes from the film or invent adventures of their own.

For older fans and animation enthusiasts, one of the most anticipated releases may be Disney Pixar The Art of Toy Story 5.

Part of the acclaimed Art of series, the book offers an extensive behind-the-scenes look at Pixar's creative process. Readers will find concept art, character designs, storyboards, production paintings, and exclusive interviews with the filmmakers responsible for bringing the latest installment to life.

The release joins a celebrated collection of Pixar art books that includes The Art of Elemental, The Art of Turning Red, The Art of Inside Out 2, and companion volumes for each of the previous Toy Story films. For aspiring animators, filmmakers, and Pixar fans, it provides a rare glimpse into the development of one of the studio's most anticipated projects.

Together, the publishing program reflects Disney's ongoing effort to extend the Toy Story experience beyond the movie screen. Whether readers want to revisit every film through interactive books, discover hidden details about their favorite characters, complete sticker activities, or explore Pixar's creative process, the new collection offers countless ways to connect with Woody, Buzz, Jessie, and the entire toy box gang.

With Toy Story 5 set to arrive in theaters on June 19, fans won't have to wait long to see how the toys respond when their biggest challenge yet isn't another toy, but technology itself.

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