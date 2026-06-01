There's A Sock In My Boot: Stance to Debut New Collector's Set Celebrating Toy Story Favorites Ahead of New Movie
This is another in a string of box sets celebrating Pixar films from the brand.
Celebrate your fandom for all things Toy Story and the upcoming Toy Story 5 with a brand new collector's set from Stance.
What's Happening:
- Stance, the popular specialty sock brand, is ready to launch a brand new box set themed to the latest film from Pixar Animation Studios, Toy Story 5, with a number of sock pairs celebrating some favorite characters.
- Starting on June 11, fans can pick up a limited-edition collectible Toy Story 5 box set featuring four pairs of socks featuring fan-favorite characters from the iconic Pixar Animation Studios franchise.
- The box set includes socks featuring Woody, Jessie, Buzz Lightyear, and Bullseye crew socks. A collection that is sure to delight longtime fans, enthusiasts, and collectors.
- The socks also come in a themed box, a classy white color on the outside with the Toy Story 5 logo on the lid, Stance logo on the sides, and silhouettes of the four characters in blue on the back.
- Once the box is opened, the familiar cloud pattern of the wallpaper along with another Toy Story 5 logo will be found, as well as the four pairs of socks.
- The box set is set to retail for $85.00 plus tax when it launches on June 11. The sock pairs will also be available individually for $19.99 plus tax each, with Bullseye expected to arrive at a later date.
- Fans can pick up the socks over at the official Stance website, and we would anticipate them to make an appearance at the Stance location at Disney Springs at Walt Disney World as well, as has been the case with other Disney or Pixar-based socks and box sets.
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