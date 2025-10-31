"Unwrap the Universe" - More Mighty Marvel Merch from Disney Products' 2025 Holiday Gift Campaign

Yesterday afternoon here at Laughing Place, we shared the news that Marvel and Disney Products have launched their 2025 holiday season merchandise campaign called "Unwrap the Universe". And below you'll find a second full round of superhero-themed goodies from the world of Marvel.

First up in round 2-- the classic "Hulk Hands" are back with Hasbro's Marvel Hulk Gamma Smash Fists ($15.39) for lots of fun smashing action play.

Secondly, also from Hasbro, there's the Marvel Mix Mashers line of customizable action figures. The individual parts from each of these characters can be combined with the others: Iron Man, Spider-Man, and Captain America ($12.99 each).

Up third is Hasbro's Spider-Man Marvel VenomVersus Liquid Shifter Action Figure ($32.99), which comes with six Venom-inspired accessories.

Want to smell like a superhero? Try Every Man Jack's Marvel Body Set collections, available in both Spider-Man ($36.99) and Deadpool ($44.99) varieties.

Count down to Christmas with Funko's Bitty Pop! Marvel Holiday Advent Calendar ($34.99), which includes 10 Bitty POP! collectibles, 7 stackable display pieces, 3 holiday accessories, 2 keychain cases, and 2 pin cases... everything except a partridge in a pear tree.

Two rideable vehicles from Huffy are available for children of different ages: the Spiderman Bike 16" ($119.99) and the Spidey and His Amazing Friends Battery Ride-On Quad ($99.99).

This Spidey and His Amazing Friends Toddler Nap Mat from Jay Franco sells for $22.99.

Next up we've got Hasbro's Marvel Iron Man and his Awesome Friends Iron Quarters Boys & Girls Electronic Playset ($59.97), which features over 40 electronic sounds and phrases.

From Just Play, there's the Marvel Doorables Action Peek ($10.97), which includes 4 of 50 total Marvel Doorables that fans can collect and trade.

The Marvel Groot Plush from Squishmallows will sell for for $19.99, and is coming soon!

This very cool Spider-Man vs. Venom Marvel FANDROP Figure Set from FANDROP is available for $19.99.

Jay Franco also has this Marvel Spidey & His Amazing Friends Ghost Spider Feather Knit Fluffy Throw Blanket for sale at $36.99.

From Jazwares, there's the Marvel Spidey and His Amazing Friends Construction Zone Chaos Track Set ($49.99), which features a two-foot-high race track with two courses.

Also from Jazwares is this Spidey and His Amazing Friends Flip Spidey Stuffed Animal ($39.99), which can perform a 360-degree flip and features over 50 sounds.

The tech lover in your life would probably appreciate Marvel's Deadpool VR (price TBD) from Meta, which will be released on Tuesday, November 18th for Meta Quest 3 and 3S.

Dipping into apparel, there's the Spider-Man Webslinger design from Spirit Jersey, which sells for $89.99.

And last but definitely not least, Wizards of the Coast has released its new Magic: The Gathering Marvel's Spider-Man theme ($6.99-$89.99)-- you can grab Play Boosters, Collector Boosters, Bundles, Gift Bundles, and Scene Boxes for all sorts of wall-crawling action.

And like I said yesterday, there's always more where those came from when it comes to Marvel merchandise. So stay tuned for more right here at Laughing Place as "Unwrap the Universe" continues into the 2025 holiday season!