Peek Into the Past with the Walt Disney World Retro Collection

Raise your hand if you grew up with all things Disney before the year 2000!

Disney fans, it's time to turn back the calendar and embrace the fashions of the Walt Disney World of yesteryear! Disney Store is introducing a WDW Retro Collection focusing on apparel from the Resort's previous decades with fun logos and clothing styles that haven't been seen in a while.

What’s Happening:

Disney Store is turning to the history of Walt Disney World for its latest collection of apparel, and we are loving the results! For some fans, this will harken back to the Disney they grew up with, while others will appreciate the "vintage" look from decades ago.

Key pieces in this drop include a unisex rugby shirt featuring a bold color scheme of royal and navy blues, crisp white, and cherry red, and a casual tee with a slight V-neck, embroidered with the name of the Resort on the chest and "WDW" on the sleeve. Other items include: Collegiate Shorts Athletic Shorts Collegiate Henley Raglan T-Shirt

The Walt Disney World Retro Collection is available now at Disney Store, and prices range from $39.99-$79.99.

