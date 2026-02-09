Disney Dress Shop Spotlights the Hundred Acre Wood In Celebration of 100 Years of Winnie the Pooh

Celebrate the whimsical destination on this lovely dress!

The celebration of 100 years of Winnie the Pooh continues at Disney Store, and the latest arrival is a sleeveless dress. Fans can update their wardrobes with this charming style from Disney Dress Shop that can be worn anywhere, but especially at the Disney Parks!

(Please note this article contains affiliate links. Your purchase will support Laughing Place by providing us a small commission, but will not affect your pricing or user experience. Thank you.)

What’s Happening:

Have you started your 100 Years of Winnie the Pooh collection? Disney Store (and other brands) is commemorating a magical century of A.A. Milne’s Winnie the Pooh with a collection of apparel, accessories, and decor featuring Pooh and his pals.

Today brings a new dress for adults from the Disney Dress Shop line, and while Winnie the Pooh is the focus, this dress is all about the Hundred Acre Wood.

Similar to the design for the Aristocats from earlier this year, the dress features a scoop neckline, gathered bust, and banded waist, finished with a blue belt tie.

The dress is pale yellow in color with the classic map of Pooh’s home. Popular destinations are highlighted with sketch drawings in soft brown and green.

The Winnie the Pooh Dress Shop dress is available now at Disney Store, and sells for $129.99.

Winnie the Pooh Dress for Women | Disney Store

Deals at Disney Store - Savings, Gifts, Special Offers

Check out the latest discounts and offers available at Disney Store!

Purchases of $85+ (pre-tax) qualify for free standard shipping. Just use the code SHIPMAGIC at checkout.

Save $5 each When You Buy 2 MagicBands with Code: MAGIC | Select Styles

Guests can also pick up accessories and collectibles at a discount with any purchase!

Picking up something from the Disneyland 70th Anniversary Collections? Bring home Mickey and Minnie Mouse plush, too!

$20 Mickey Mouse Disneyland 70th Anniversary Plush with Any Disneyland 70th Anniversary Purchase

$20 Minnie Mouse Disneyland 70th Anniversary Plush with Any Disneyland 70th Anniversary Purchase

Free Gift with Purchase

Free Disney Princess Jewelry Box by Pandora with a purchase of two products from the Pandora Premium Princess Collection. While supplies last.

If you’re looking for more shopping opportunities, gift ideas and seasonal fun we have plenty of news and merchandise featured under our shopping tag!

MouseFanTravel.com Fill out the form below for a free, no obligation quote from MouseFanTravel.com First Name * Last Name * Email * Phone State In Which State Are You Located? Preferred Method of Contact * Preferred Date of Travel * Vacation Destination * Walt Disney World Disneyland Disney Cruise Adventures by Disney Aulani Disneyland Paris Other How Many Nights? * How Many Adults? * How Many Children Under 18 (includes ages) Please include any specific detail, like how many days of tickets, cruise itinerary, room only, etc Request Quote Laughing Place recommendsfor all your Disney travel planning



