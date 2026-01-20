Celebrate 100 Years of Winnie the Pooh with the New Mystery Plush Series

8 designs to collect. Which one will you get first?

It's been 100 years since Winnie the Pooh first debuted in the pages of A.A. Milne's books and audiences have been in love with the "silly old bear" ever since. Disney Store is honoring the milestone anniversary with a variety of products including, blind box micro plush pals of Pooh in various moods and situations.

Can you believe that Winnie the Pooh is turning 100 years old! The hunny-loving bear has been charming us for 10 full decades now, so naturally, it makes sense to mark the occasion with collectible merchandise!

One of the cute new arrivals at Disney Store is the Winnie The Pooh Mystery Plush series, showcasing Pooh Bear's moods throughout the day. Each blind box in this lineup presents one micro plush pal of Pooh practicing various activities. For added fun, the characters come packaged in a cute "hunny" pot!

There are 8 designs, and each is sure to become your favorite. The series features: Sleeping Winnie Spa Winnie Pajama Winnie Butterfly Winnie Workout Winnie Chef Winnie Bath Winnie Writer Winnie

Fans can work to collect all 8 designs from the Winnie the Pooh Mystery Plush Series. Each look is available now at Disney Store, and sells for $9.99.

Winnie the Pooh Hunny Hugs Mystery Plush | Disney Store

Micro plush sculpting

Embroidered features

Each Winnie the Pooh Hunny Hugs plush features a different expression and accessory

Includes one mystery Winnie the Pooh Hunny Hugs plush in plastic ''Hunny'' pot capsule. You won't know which one you have until you open the ''Hunny'' pot *

Collect all eight Winnie the Pooh Hunny Hugs plush

Ages 8+

Pooh plush: approx. 5'' H x 4'' W

Honey pot: approx. 5'' H x 3 7/8'' W

*Please note: Specific designs cannot be requested. Due to the unique nature of this item, there are no refunds, exchanges, or returns.

