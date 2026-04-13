Style Your Spring with Cute Women's Tops from Disney Store

We love these looks that will pair with a variety of bottoms including shorts, khakis, skirts, and more.

If your wardrobe is in need of new threads that feature a Disney reference or two, Disney Store has what you’re looking for. Guests can browse the new assortment of Women’s Tops that offer fans a versatile way to express their love of all things Disney.

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What’s Happening:

Spring is here, and summer is coming soon, so now’s a great time to bring some new fashions to your wardrobe.

Disney Store has just received a shipment of Women’s Tops decorated with references, classic characters, and charming designs that help the modern woman express her Disney fandom. Styles include tank tops and sweatshirts.

The latest wave of Women's Tops will be available at Disney Store on March 13. Prices range from $31.99-$69.99.

Fantasyland Castle Tank Top for Women | Disney Store

Marie Tank Top for Women – The Aristocats | Disney Store

Mickey Mouse Pullover Sweatshirt for Women – Yellow | Disney Store

Disneyland Pullover Sweatshirt for Women – Light Blue | Disney Store

Walt Disney World Pullover Sweatshirt for Women – Light Blue | Disney Store

Disneyland Pullover Sweatshirt for Women – Sand | Disney Store

Walt Disney World Pullover Sweatshirt for Women – Sand | Disney Store

Deals at Disney Store - Savings, Gifts, Special Offers

Check out the latest discounts and offers available at Disney Store!

Purchases of $85+ (pre-tax) qualify for free standard shipping. Just use the code SHIPMAGIC at checkout.

$15 Stoney Clover Lane Patches When you Buy 2+

When you Buy 2+ Free Star Wars Luggage Tag with your purchase of any Citizen watch. While supplies last.

Guests can also pick up accessories and collectibles at a discount with any purchase!

Buy 2 Select MagicBands (Rose Gold and Silver), Save $10

$20 Tinker Bell Tote with Any Purchase of $25+

Picking up something from the Disneyland 70th Anniversary Collections? Bring home Mickey and Minnie Mouse plush, too!

$20 Mickey Mouse Disneyland 70th Anniversary Plush with Any Disneyland 70th Anniversary Purchase

$20 Minnie Mouse Disneyland 70th Anniversary Plush with Any Disneyland 70th Anniversary Purchase

If you’re looking for more shopping opportunities, gift ideas and seasonal fun we have plenty of news and merchandise featured under our shopping tag!