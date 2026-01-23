Photos/Video: All The New and Returning Entertainment of Disneyland After Dark: Sweethearts' Nite

While Disneyland After Dark: Sweethearts’ Nite features all kinds of fun character interactions, photo ops, and of course - the attractions of the Happiest Place on Earth, the real draw for the event is arguably the special entertainment and offerings for each event.

Celebrate Love Cavalcade

New this year, a brand new Celebrate Love Cavalcade wound its way through the park, filling the atmosphere with “Can’t Help Falling In Love” performed by A*Teens, as featured on the soundtrack to the animated classic Lilo & Stitch. Unfortunately, the weather wasn’t fantastic on the event night we visited, so we got to see a rare rainy day version of the performance.

Once Upon A Dream

Also new this year, guests can see the new Once Upon A Dream show in front of Sleeping Beauty Castle. This new offering features a quartet of singers, singing Disney romance classics while their respective characters appear to join in the fun, dancing along with the music.





Lou-Ray Jazz Club

Returning again this year, those visiting Disneyland After Dark: Sweethearts’ Nite can board the Mark Twain in Frontierland for a casual cruise around The Rivers of America with a live jazz band playing on board. It’s one of the favorite moments of the event, and for some - worth the admission and effort to go to the event.

Mariachi Band

Over near Pirates of the Caribbean, a Mariachi Band appears once again, playing music for those passing through this area of the park to enjoy during the fun night.









Farewell Moment

To round out the fun of the evening, as Disneyland After Dark: Sweethearts’ Nite concluded a special moment took place featuring all of our favorite characters at the Main Street Train Station.

As fun as the entertainment is during the event, that’s only part of the fun. For more from Disneyland After Dark: Sweetheart’s Nite, be sure to check out our event page for more. While this year’s events are sold out, you can start thinking about a visit to the Happiest Place on Earth in the future, and to do that we recommend reaching out to our friends at Mouse Fan Travel!



