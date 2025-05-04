Celebrate AANHPI Month at Disney Parks with Special PhotoPass Magic Shots

Fans can have characters from various animated classics magically appear in their photos!

As part of the fun of Asian American Pacific Islander Heritage month at the Disney Parks, guests visiting both the Disneyland Resort and Walt Disney World can partake in some special magic shots at various locations throughout the parks.

What’s Happening:

Disney Photopass at domestic Disney Parks is celebrating Asian American Pacific Islander Heritage Month with some special magic shots that will be available at select locations through May 31st.

The magic shots feature characters from Pixar Animation Studios classics like Up, and Turning Red, as well as hits from Walt Disney Animation Studios films like Moana and Big Hero 6.

The magic shots featuring the different characters can be found at: Russell from Pixar’s Up : On the bridge leading from Cinderella Castle into Adventureland at Magic Kingdom On Hollywood Boulevard just past Keystone Clothiers, and in Pixar Plaza at Disney’s Hollywood Studios At the top of the bridge leading from the entrance of the park into Discovery Island, in Asia next to the Discovery River Lagoon, and across from Feathered Friends in Flight! at Disney’s Animal Kingdom In Adventureland at Disneyland Park, and by the waterfall by Grizzly Peak in Disney California Adventure Hiro & Baymax from Disney Animation’s Big Hero 6 : In the Japan pavilion at EPCOT At the entrance of the park and by the Hollywood Studios arch at Disney’s Hollywood Studios On the bridge leading from Cinderella Castle into Tomorrowland at Magic Kingdom Park In San Fransokyo Square at Disney California Adventure Park Moana Oar , as seen in Disney’s Moana: : Just in front of the Tree of Life in Discovery Island, off to the right towards the Lemurs at Disney's Animal Kingdom Theme Park Mei from Pixar’s Turning Red: At the entrance of the park, by the Hollywood Studios arch, and in Pixar Plaza at Disney’s Hollywood Studios On the bridge leading into Pixar Pier at Disney California Adventure Park

