"ABC News Live Prime with Linsey Davis" Guest List: Brett Goldstein, Mark Duplass and more to Appear Week of September 15th

Prime Focus covers the importance of IVF in the U.S., a visit to the 1973 wreckage site of a U.S. Navy DC-3 aircraft; and the Labubu craze.

ABC News Live Prime with Linsey Davis has announced their guest and Prime Focus topics for the week of September 15th. The daily news show will welcome actors, musicians, politicians, and authors who will discuss their current and upcoming projects and hot-button issues relevant to today’s world.

What’s Happening:

ABC News Live Prime with Linsey Davis highlights up-to-the-minute news spanning politics, arts and entertainment, business, and the globe.

highlights up-to-the-minute news spanning politics, arts and entertainment, business, and the globe. Each evening, Ms. Davis welcomes a variety of guests to discuss personal passions, new projects, and the issues facing our nation. The network has revealed the lineup for the upcoming week which includes actors, authors, and more.

The newscast streams weeknights starting at 7 p.m. EDT on ABC News Live

ABC News Live Prime with Linsey Davis Guests for the Week of September 15-19:

Monday, September 15 Reality Winner ( I Am Not Your Enemy: A Memoir ) Sublime frontman Jakob Nowell ( Ensenada ) Prime Focus features Faith Abubey on the importance of IVF in the U.S. today, speaking to doctors and the first U.S.-born IVF baby

Tuesday, September 16 Wolf Alice ( The Clearing ) Prime Focus features Maggie Rulli as she visits the wreckage of a U.S. Navy DC-3 transport aircraft that crashed on a black sand beach at Sólheimasandur in Iceland in 1973

Wednesday, September 17 Eugene Levy ( The Reluctant Traveler ) Mark Duplass ( The Morning Show ) Prime Focus TBA

Thursday, September 18 DJ John Summit ( Experts Only Festival ) Joseph Sikora and Emayatzy Corinealdi ( Reasonable Doubt ) TikTalk with creator Eric Sedeño ( Wild Wild Web ) Prime Focus features Britt Clennett as she looks into the Labubu craze across Beijing, and the theme park POPLAND that was built to capitalize on the Labubu mania

Friday, September 19 Chaka Khan, Patti LaBelle and Stephanie Mills ( The Queens: 4 Legends, 1 Stage ) Sarah McLachlan ( Lilith Fair: Building a Mystery – The Untold Story ) Brett Goldstein and Imogen Poots ( All of You )



Where to Watch:

ABC News Live is available on Disney+, Hulu, The Roku Channel, YouTube, YouTube TV, Samsung TV Plus, Amazon, Pluto TV, TikTok, ABCNews.com, the ABC News and ABC News Live apps, and more.

ABC News Live is your daily news outlet for breaking national and world news, video news, exclusive interviews and 24/7 live streaming coverage that will help you stay up to date on the events shaping our world.