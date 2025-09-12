ABC Owned Stations Unveil New App to Help Users Navigate Their Cost of Living
The new app arrives in eight markets, providing current and historical costs for housing, utilities, and more.
ABC Owned Television Stations have unveiled a new app on their digital platforms in eight markets, providing current and historical costs of living to help users navigate their expenses.
What’s Happening:
- The ABC Owned Television Stations Price Tracker app is now live on digital platforms in all eight markets.
- This impartial, data-driven tool provides current and historical costs for housing, utilities, selected groceries, and gas by region and metropolitan area.
- Developed by ABC OTV’s Data Journalism team, the application aggregates data on the 100 largest metropolitan areas in the United States. The online interactive tools allow users to search for their area and access all relevant data.
- Highlights include the following:
- Housing: Provides data on average monthly rents and home prices in each metropolitan area beginning January 2015 to the most recent month, allowing viewers to draw comparisons between local prices and the typical cost to rent or own in the U.S, or review changes in housing and rent prices over the past decade, and identify which has increased at a faster rate.
- Utilities: Shows average monthly electricity bills by state.
- Gas: Provides users with monthly regional data on regular unleaded gasoline prices.
- Groceries: Average monthly prices for groceries—including produce, meats, dairy and dry goods—by region. Availability varies regionally. Audiences may also examine historical peak prices from the past decade or identify which products experienced the most significant price increases.
- The Price Tracker app is available across the ABC OTV digital platforms at their official sites:
- ABC Owned Television Stations’ Data Journalism team focuses on supporting local community reporting. With the development of “smart cities" and the growing amount of publicly available data, newsrooms can offer context and relevance for issues affecting local communities. By analyzing data at the neighborhood level, this approach to investigative reporting aims to provide additional context for the communities served by ABC’s eight owned stations.
Why The App?
- The ABC Owned Television Stations Price Tracker app serves a crucial purpose in providing transparent and accessible economic data to the public.
- By offering data on housing costs, utilities, groceries, and gas, the app empowers consumers to make informed financial decisions. Users can compare local prices against national averages to better understand their expenses.
- It also serves as part of a broader initiative to enhance community-focused journalism. By leveraging data, the app provides context for local economic conditions, thereby supporting investigative reporting efforts by ABC's owned stations.
- By providing historical data, the app enables users to identify and analyze economic trends. This can inform discussions on local and national economic policies and their impacts on everyday life.
- The app’s availability on digital platforms across all ABC owned stations ensures a wide reach, making it easily accessible for users across different cities. By showcasing data by metropolitan areas, the app helps users gain insights into their local economies, which can be particularly beneficial for business owners, policy makers, and residents who are planning for the future.
Laughing Place recommends MouseFanTravel.com for all your Disney travel planning
Fill out the form below for a free, no obligation quote from MouseFanTravel.com