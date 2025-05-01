Adventures by Disney Introducing New Switzerland and Greece Itineraries in 2026
Explore Switzerland through the eyes of Walt Disney, or the ancient architecture, cuisine and mythology of Greece.
Two brand-new itineraries from Adventures by Disney will be available in 2026, allowing guests to experience more real-world magic in Switzerland and Greece.
What’s Happening:
- Adventures by Disney (ABD) will introduce two brand-new itineraries next year – Switzerland, and Greece: Mythology of Athens, Peloponnese & Rhodes.
- These join ABD’s global portfolio of over 40 guided-group adventures by land and river cruise.
- Each departure is led by Disney-trained Adventure Guides and will also include unique opportunities for “Junior Adventurers."
- Bookings for these new experiences open to the public on May 9th, 2025.
- To book these itineraries or any other Adventures by Disney experience, we recommend checking out our travel partners at Mouse Fan Travel.
Switzerland
- Walt Disney and his wife Lillian enjoyed many summer holidays in Switzerland, where they fell in love with the landscape, its people and the stories from mountain-side villages and lakefront towns. This fondness can be seen through many of Walt’s creations, from films like Third Man on the Mountain to the Matterhorn Bobsleds at Disneyland.
- This breathtaking, eight-day itinerary is full of some of the charming villages and scenery that inspired Walt, along with culinary delights that will ignite the adventurous spirit inside each guest. Highlights include:
- Hitting the trails on an alpine hike with the majestic Matterhorn as the backdrop.
- Savoring authentic Swiss delights, including delectable Gruyère cheeses, luscious fondue and specialty chocolates in a Swiss chocolate-making workshop.
- Experiencing a fairytale setting come-to-life on a privately guided tour of the dreamy lakeside medieval castle, Château de Chillon.
- Taking in the scenic wonders of the turquoise blue Lake Brienz by kayak and a refreshing dip in its cool water.
- Enjoying a special after-hours event at the Olympic Museum, home of the largest archive of Olympic Games memorabilia in the world, some of which helped inspire Disney Parks’ famed Pin Trading tradition.
- Six family departures and three departures exclusively for adults will take place for the Switzerland itinerary in 2026.
Greece: Mythology of Athens, Peloponnese & Rhodes
- Greece is well known for its ancient architecture, cuisine and mythology – celebrating the gods, goddesses and heroic legends who helped to inspire them all. This immersive, eight-day adventure will bring to life the stories and wonders of Greek mythology for guests as they discover the origin of the Greek influences that inspired Hercules and other Disney animated classics with visits to landmark structures, historic sites and magnificent landscapes.
- Highlights include:
- Exploring the Acropolis of Athens, a symbol of Greece’s Golden Age and home to the famed Parthenon.
- Journeying through the once-great citadel of Mycenae, the first true Greek civilization and the Epidaurus Theatre – known to be the most perfect Ancient Greek theater.
- Kayaking and snorkeling above an ancient submerged archaeological site in Epidaurus, evoking images of the lost city of Atlantis.
- Enjoying the charming port town of Nafplio, Greece's first capital and a hallmark of its unique culture.
- Visiting the medieval city of Rhodes and the site of Colossus of Rhodes, where a statue of the Greek sun god Helios once stood – a UNESCO World Heritage Site and one of the seven wonders of the ancient world.
- A total of 10 departures will be offered to Greece in 2026 – six family departures and four departures exclusively for adults.
