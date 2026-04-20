Amorette's Cake Decorating Classes Schedule Reduced at Disney Springs
The classes were previously held daily.
A special experience in Disney Springs at Walt Disney World has had their days reduced, now offering a special interactive class for guests on weekend days only.
What's Happening:
- A special experience at Amorette's Patisserie in Walt Disney World has been reduced to only weekend days at the popular Disney Springs location.
- The Amorette's Patisserie Cake Decorating Experience gives guests a chance to decorate a Character Dome Cake during a class with a talented Disney pastry artist.
- The special 90-minute cake decorating experience allows a small group to gather in the Disney Springs location before the shop officially opens for the day. There, an instructor will share insider stories and tips while describing the process of cake decorating from design to completion.
- Guests can now book on the following days:
- Mickey Mouse Dome Cake - Saturdays and Sundays
- Amorette's Choice Dome Cake - Fridays
- The Mickey Mouse Dome Cake features chocolate chiffon cake, milk chocolate mousse and orange pate de fruit jelly.
- The Amorette’s Choice Dome Cake features lemon chiffon cake, white chocolate mousse and strawberry pate de fruit jelly.
- Previously, the classes were offered every day of the week.
- Specifically, the Mickey Mouse Dome Cake class was offered on Sundays, Tuesdays, Thursdays, and Saturdays, while the Amorette's Choice version was held on Mondays Wednesday and Fridays.
- Guests can also sip on refreshments included with this experience, like specialty coffees, teas, water and select alcoholic beverages.
- At the end of the class, participants will be able to take their creation home, packaged neatly to share with family and friends. A gift from Amorette's Patisseries will also be given as a reward for artistic efforts.
- The 90-minute experience is $199 plus tax, which admits up to two guests decorating one cake. For an extra $50 plus tax, those booking can add a second cake, but it must be requested up to 48 hours before the class reservation. Ordering the second cake will not change the party size (max 2 guests per reservation).
The Patisserie:
- Amorette means "little love" in French and is the inspiration behind all of the edible creations at this Disney Springs location.
- Located in the Town Center neighborhood of Disney Springs at Walt Disney World, Amorette's Patisserie opened back in 2016 offering up showstopping cakes and delightful pastries.
- While many stop into this location for quick snacks and treats, larger specialty cakes can also be ordered from Amorette's Patisserie, including their signature cake that serves 12-15 people - featuring 11 layers of red velvet, chocolate cake, cherry mousse, chocolate mousse, raspberry pate de fruit jelly, and Italian buttercream.
- Larger character inspired dome cakes (each serving 8-10) can also be ordered in a variety of flavors.
- To visit this location for yourself, be sure to reach out to our friends at Mouse Fan Travel, who can assist with all your Walt Disney World planning needs.
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