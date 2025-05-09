Arribas Brothers Custom Tiara Experience Now Available at Disney Springs
The experience was previously only available at Magic Kingdom.
Guests visiting Walt Disney World that want headwear fit for royalty that they themselves created now have another option to do so at the Disney Springs Arribas Brothers location.
What’s Happening:
- Starting today at Disney Springs in Walt Disney World, guests can head over to the Arribas Brothers location and create their very own tiara.
- Guests participating in the experience will be able to choose their frame, select their favorite sparkling crystals, and watch as their skilled artisans handcraft their custom creation.
- A similar experience debuted earlier this year at Walt Disney World’s Magic Kingdom, in the Crystal Arts shop on Main Street USA, which also happens to be operated by Arribas Brothers.
- Upon the debut of that experience, the cost was $89 to participate. As of press time, the Disney Springs location can be presumed to be the same cost, but we have no official confirmation.
- Located in the Marketplace area of Disney Springs, Arribas Brothers has long been a staple of this part of Walt Disney World, offering porcelain giftware, crystal glassware and Pavé crystal in Disney characters and themes. Guests can head inside to explore a wide selection of collectibles, watch daily glassblowing demonstrations and ask about custom engraving/personalization pieces including silhouette portraits.
- Aside from the Main Street USA and Disney Springs locations, guests visiting Walt Disney World can also find Arribas Brothers locations in Adventureland at Magic Kingdom and the Germany and Mexico Pavilions in World Showcase at EPCOT. Disneyland in California (where the Disney locations began) is home to a store on Main Street USA, as well as New Orleans Square. An Arribas Brothers cart can be found near Ariel’s Undersea Adventure at Disney California Adventure.
- Despite the numerous other locations, it appears that at this time you can only make the custom tiaras at Magic Kingdom’s Main Street USA location and now the Disney Springs Marketplace location.
