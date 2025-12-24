Aloha Kalikimaka! Have an Island-Style Holiday at Disney's Aulani Resort

We explore the decorations, merchandise and treats available at Aulani, A Disney Resort & Spa for the holidays.

The holiday season is upon us at Aulani, A Disney Resort & Spa in Ko Olina, Hawaii, and our friend Donna Pendleton recently had the chance to check out all the special offerings.

Of course, plenty of themed garland and decorated Christmas trees can be found throughout the lobby and hallways of the resort.

Characters are meeting in colorful island-style Christmas outfits – we spotted Donald!

Aulani Holiday Merchandise

A variety of Aulani-exclusive holiday merchandise, and some items from the mainland Disney Parks, are available at Kālepa's Store.

This year's festive shirt features Mickey and Minnie wishing all a Aloha Kalikimaka.

Some items available at the mainline Disney Parks are also available – like this music box tin of peppermint bark, a gingerbread castle mug and a pair of plaid mouse ears.

Looking for something more Aulani-specific? Then you'll love these festive mouse ears.

This Spirit Jersey with Mickey and friends also wishes you a Aloha Kalikimaka.

Capture your memories from your Aulani stay with this festive photo frame.

A series of ornaments can be found, including Stitch holding a peppermint and a swimming 'Olu Mel.

Speaking of 'Olu, he, Duffy and Stella Lou feature on this adorable sweater.

Santa Mickey features on this Lug bag.

While we're at it, here's a look at some of the year-round Aulani merchandise.

An adorable Aulani-exclusive line of Disney Munchlings are available.

Aulani Holiday Treats

At Ulu Café, we spotted a vast collection of delicious holiday-themed treats, which you can see below.

Strolling Around Aulani

Finally, let's end our trip to Aulani with some photos from around the absolutely stunning resort grounds.

Our thanks to Donna Pendleton for sharing these photos with us!