Join the Baby Shark 10th Anniversary Fun at Howard Johnson Anaheim
Experience a one-of-a-kind family getaway at Howard Johnson Anaheim's exclusive Baby Shark 10th Anniversary Pop-up!
Howard Johnson Anaheim has launched a limited-time Baby Shark 10th Anniversary Pop-Up Experience, featuring fun for the whole family to do, doo, doo, doo, doo, doo, doo!
What’s Happening:
- To celebrate Howard Johnson Anaheim’s 60th anniversary and 10 years of Baby Shark, families can enjoy a themed staycation complete with immersive Baby Shark guest rooms, live character appearances, exclusive merchandise, and more—just steps away from Disneyland Resort.
- The pop-up experience includes 17 themed hotel rooms, an on-site scavenger hunt, and a lively Baby Shark show exclusively for registered guests.
- The fin-tastic fun kicked off in July and will continue until September. Registered hotel guests can enjoy exclusive Baby Shark pop-up events designed to create jaw-some family memories.
- Mondays: Baby Shark Mini Show + Meet & Greet
- Tuesdays: Bubble Dance Party + Meet & Greet
- Wednesdays: Character Meet & Greet
- Baby Shark-themed stays are available in our Queen Junior Bunk rooms, ideal for families of up to 4 guests.
- Each room includes:
- 1 Queen Bed
- 1 Junior Bunk Bed (best suited for children 5 ft and under)
- Mini-fridge, Microwave
- Keurig coffee maker
- HDTV
- Free WiFi
- In-room safe
- Other family-friendly amenities for a comfortable stay.
- Use the official booking link to access these exclusive rooms.
More Ways to Celebrate Baby Shark’s 10th Anniversary:
- SeaWorld marks ten years of Baby Shark with the debut of "Happy, Happy SeaWorld!"—an animated music video that highlights marine life and reinforces the park’s commitment to ocean conservation.
- Available on YouTube, this video is part of a partnership with Pinkfong, creators of the Baby Shark franchise, aimed at bringing the wonders of marine animals into children's homes while inspiring awareness and respect for animals.
- Enter the national sweepstakes here by November 2, 2025, for a chance to win exclusive SeaWorld and Baby Shark merchandise, plus tickets to experience the wonders of SeaWorld.
