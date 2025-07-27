Greens! Three! "Big City Greens" Takes On A Restaurant Waiting List Before Cricket's Smatlon Crime Spree in Latest Episode on Disney Channel

Cricket learns a lesson in patience that is oddly reminiscent of a 90s classic, before he sets out on a crime spree the likes of which Smalton has never seen in the latest episode of Big City Greens on Disney Channel.

Short Wait

Bill has found an unused gift card, and its family night (sans Gramma Alice) for dinner to use it. Instead of going to one of the usual places (because of the gift card), they find themselves at Weekdays, a casual sit down restaurant that has books for menus that looks only slightly thinner than a real-world visit to a Cheesecake Factory.

Once there, the hostess (who sounds an awful lot like Candle from Kiff) promises that they’ll only have a “short wait" until their table is ready.

Cricket, who hasn’t eaten all day in the hopes of this great dinner, is ravenous. And - he is a man of action and demands they be seated right away, only to discover a list of people ahead of them that must get their table first. The fact that he has no amount of time/specific number for how long they will wait only adds to the confrontations.

Now, I know that the target demographic for this show is not the same that would remember Seinfeld episodes verbatim, but this is an awful lot like a certain episode from that series that finds the gang waiting for their table at a Chinese restaurant. HOWEVER - with the known and lovable Big City Greens characters.

For example - while Cricket is growing frustrated and Bill peruses the novel-thick menus, Tilly takes an almost religious-like fascination with the buzzer that the hostess gave them, alerting the group when the table is ready. Tilly interprets this as the buzzer gets to decide when they eat, and in turn practically starts a cult in which to appease the buzzer to be selected to dine.

Cricket realizes he needs to come up with some way to get all the people ahead of them on the list to leave, and decides to disgust them, pretending he is an employee at the restaurant, licking his hands and touching everything and everyone. This seems to be working, until he does this to Suzette Blair (who sounds an awful lot like Barbara from Abbott Elementary). The problem here is that Suzette is a health inspector in Big City. She was just trying to enjoy her day off, but duty calls. Now, the wait has gotten longer for Cricket and the Greens as Suzette orders the kitchen to be closed so that she can perform a surprise inspection.

Cricket, angered by the increased delay, leaves the restaurant heading to neighboring establishments looking for something to eat. This includes a stop at a poorly named art gallery, a closed donut shop, and my personal favorite, Tony’s Italian BBQ.

Inside the restaurant, Tilly is now in full cult-robe regalia causing a bit of concern for Bill, but the buzzer has been appeased and goes off. It is now their turn to sit down. But wait! Their entire party of three isn’t there. Cricket is still across the street trying to get into that closed Donut shop. He needs to get back quickly or they’ll lose their table.

Despite his best efforts, he does not make it back in time and their table is lost. He tries to apologize to his heartbroken father, explaining that he was just so hungry. Spoiler alert: they were all hungry. Bill tosses the gift card aside, suggesting they just go home and eat old leftovers since the gift card expires tomorrow.

Cricket has learned a bit of a lesson, and they put their names back on the list - all Cricket has to do is sit patiently for this “short wait" and he does, soon being able to enjoy their meal at Weekdays.

Awful Lawful

Off to the country now for the second half of the episode, where Cricket, Tilly, Remy, and Nancy hit up the Smalton History Museum as it’s a Tuesday and admission is free on a Tuesday. Who runs this building? Of course, it’s Frank. The museum features a display of a butter churn, which they find amusing and Nancy begins to dance with the figures in the display.

However, Frank, who is also the town’s sheriff, points out that that action is technically illegal in Smalton. It’s one in a long list of strange and unusual laws that were made many years ago. The implication is that though they are technically illegal, they are no longer acknowledged because of how ridiculous they are. In fact, there is a list, and when Cricket discovers this list, he sets out on a quest to break each one of these laws.

Nancy, who famously did time earlier in the series, is taking the law-breaking mission seriously, demanding Frank do something about it. Sure, these are ridiculous laws but they are laws nonetheless and will be gateways before Cricket does bigger crimes if he finds out he can get away with them.

Nancy and Frank can’t catch Cricket on their own, recruiting some other Smalton residents into their manhunt as Cricket’s spree continues. It’s only when Cricket sets out to break the law that forbids him from eating a Ham Sandwich while sitting on the town’s cannon that Cricket finally gets caught. His mother explains that this will lead him to a life of crime, and pleads with him to stop - fearing what happened to her will happen to him. Cricket, without hesitation, stops. This surprises Nancy, saying she was expecting more of a criminalistic fight from him, with Cricket saying that he’s not her, so he believes it was just a goof more than a crime.

Nancy realizes that Cricket is his own person and believes that it is just for fun and maybe even the bragging rights, and says she’ll buy him time to eat that sandwich. So, despite crafting a police force to hunt down her son, she is now letting him get away as he seems to have a grasp between what is right and wrong.

Elsewhere, Tilly and Remy are playing with the older toys from a previous generation wondering how kids anywhere could find them fun. Saul is also in the museum, and he explains that they were fun and maybe they should try them. They don’t seem to understand until they’re playing with a cup with a ball on a string. Once they both get the ball in the cup, their eyes dilate and they begin speaking in accents and dialect reminiscent of a bygone era. It’s quite amusing, especially when you see that Saul is now addicted to Remy’s Bintendo Twist.

Later, Cricket and Nancy see them parading down a street, but decide to let them be in this strange state with their strange speak.

This episode of Big City Greens is now available on Disney Channel and the DisneyNOW website. You can catch up with earlier episodes streaming now on Disney+.