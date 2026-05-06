Disney Legend Bob Gurr Honored at Bowers Museum with Special Tribute
The Disney Legend appeared and shared stories with fans
Disney Legend Bob Gurr appeared on Tuesday night in a special tribute that took place at the Bowers Museum.
What's Happening:
- ABC7 is reporting that a special tribute took place at the Bowers Museum in Santa Ana, California, honoring Disney Legend Bob Gurr.
- The event took place on Tuesday evening, celebrating the last of the living original Imagineers.
- Gurr was hired back in 1954, becoming a key figure in the development of Disneyland, famously saying "If it moves on wheels at Disneyland, I probably designed it."
- For the last few decades, Gurr has often sat and shared stories with Disney fans about the park's early days and stories about his adventures with Walt himself.
- This isn't the only chance fans have to get to talk to Bob Gurr, as a special event is also set to take place at a culinary landmark in Los Angeles, Tam O'Shanter, that will also feature the Disney Legend in June.
What They're Saying:
- Bob Gurr: "They love Disneyland, but they want to know more about Walt Disney and they find out, 'Oh my God, there's an old guy still alive? Oh let's go see what he says! I want to ask him some questions. So I get all the questions that are directed with fans who want to know all the history going way back to before Disneyland was built."
A Bit About Gurr:
- Bob Gurr has developed more than 100 designs for attractions at Disneyland and Walt Disney World, including the Autopia cars, Matterhorn Bobsleds, the Disneyland and Walt Disney World Monorail systems and more.
- Bob also had his hand in the infamous Flying Saucers in Tomorrowland, the antique vehicles of Main Street U.S.A., Magic Skyway (which premiered at the 1964-65 World's Fair), and also helped design the mechanics of the first Audio-Animatronic figure - Abraham Lincoln from Great Moments with Mr. Lincoln.
- Gurr's work isn't limited to Disney however, having retired from the company in 1981 to launch his own firm that later expanded, and developed King Kong for the Studio Tram Tour at Universal Studios Hollywood, and a serpent for a Conan-themed show at the same park.
- Gurr continues to consult on Disney projects, including a giant Ursula that was featured at Tokyo DisneySea.
- He was inducted as a Disney Legend in 2004.
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