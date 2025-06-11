Brian Wilson, Singer/Songwriter and Co-Founder of The Beach Boys, Passes Away at the Age of 82

In 2011 Wilson released an album entitled "In the Key of Disney," and "The Beach Boys" documentary was released on Disney+ last year.

Some very sad news today for fans of classic rock, as legendary singer/songwriter and founding member of The Beach Boys Brian Wilson has passed away at the age of 82.

As a member of The Beach Boys, Brian Wilson composed and performed some of the most memorable hits in the history of pop music, such as “God Only Knows," “Good Vibrations," “Wouldn’t It Be Nice," “California Girls," “Don’t Worry Baby," and many more. As chronicled in director Frank Marshall’s 2024 documentary The Beach Boys (released exclusively via Disney+), Wilson used a number of innovative techniques in creating his music, including experiments with layering, harmonies, and inventive orchestrations. A feature film about his life entitled Love & Mercy was released in 2014 by Lionsgate, starring actors Paul Dano and John Cusack as Wilson during two different periods of his life.

Brian Wilson’s further connections to The Walt Disney Company include his 2011 solo album In the Key of Disney (published by Walt Disney Records), on which he covered tracks like Randy Newman’s “You’ve Got a Friend In Me" from Toy Story, Alan Menken and Howard Ashman’s “Kiss the Girl" from The Little Mermaid, and Elton John and Tim Rice’s “Can You Feel the Love Tonight" from The Lion King, plus more tunes from the Sherman Brothers and other Disney-associated composers. Previously, Walt Disney Records had also released Wilson’s 2010 album Brian Wilson Reimagines Gershwin. On a personal note, I was able to attend the premiere of The Beach Boys documentary at the TCL Chinese Theatre last year and found myself sitting just a few rows in front of Brian Wilson and the other surviving members of the band. I consider it an incredible honor to have been there in that moment, and I can only imagine that Wilson’s music will live on forever.