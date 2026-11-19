Disney has just announced this year's ABC Disney Parks Holiday Special, which includes performances filmed at the Disneyland Resort. But have you ever wondered what it's like being in the audience for one of these taped performances?

Back at the end of October, Laughing Place was lucky enough to be invited out to the Disneyland Resort to participate in the taping of the ABC Disney Parks Holiday Special. Instructed to arrive in our jolliest holiday attire, we checked in during the early evening before being given a special wristband that granted us access to the taping area.

Throughout the day, the area in front of Sleeping Beauty Castle was blocked off to park guests as filming equipment, crew members, and a special stage filled the space in preparation for the taping. While Sleeping Beauty Castle was already decked out for Christmas, the rest of Disneyland was still celebrating Halloween.

At about 6:10 PM, we were invited back to the front of the castle, where our wristbands were checked and we were organized into an aesthetically pleasing crowd full of Mickey ears and Disneyland hats. Then it was time for some special instructions on how the taping would take place.

This isn't like a normal concert where you're simply enjoying the show. You're part of the experience, helping bring the performance to life for those watching at home. Think of it more like being an extra on a television show rather than being in the audience at a concert.

However, that doesn't mean you don't get to enjoy some amazing performances! Kicking off the evening, we got to see Madison Beer perform a Christmas song, which she ran through about four times after a rehearsal performance. The entire set took roughly an hour to film, meaning there was quite a bit of downtime between takes.

During that time, the crew gave us additional instructions, while Madison Beer took the opportunity to interact with the crowd. She was kind enough to chat with fans and even nerded out with the crowd about Fortnite, which I thought was really sweet.

After wrapping up the first performance, we had about two and a half hours between tapings, giving the crew time to reset the lighting, props, stage, and pyrotechnics to bring the next performance to life. If you're wondering what we did during that downtime, here's a fun little video of us attempting to ride as many Disneyland attractions as possible during the two-and-a-half-hour break between tapings!

Later that evening, shortly after the park closed, we were invited back at around 10:10 PM for another taping, this time featuring a performance from the dancers of Dancing with the Stars.

What was interesting about this performance was getting to see how much preparation went into each take. There was a rehearsal for both the performance and the synchronized pyrotechnics before shooting began. After each dance performance, a crew would come out to wipe down the stage, making sure it was clean and ready for the next take.

One of the most interesting aspects of these tapings is that you're not allowed to have your phone out during filming. While that means you can't capture the performances yourself, it also makes for a very unique experience, especially when you remember that you might end up on television as part of the audience! It's pretty cool getting to see the behind-the-scenes work that goes into something millions of people will enjoy watching during the holiday season.

Overall, it was a really cool experience getting to be part of something that so many people will get to enjoy during the holidays. If you ever have the opportunity to be part of a live studio audience, I highly recommend it. It's one of the most interesting experiences you can have in the film and television industry, and it was a lot of fun getting to be part of something so special.

A special thank you to Disney for inviting us out to participate in the taping! For those looking to enjoy some holiday magic at the Happiest Place on Earth, Laughing Place recommends Mouse Fan Travel.