Get A Peek Inside the Newly Enhanced Buzz Lightyear's Space Ranger Spin
It seems a lot of folks will be a "Star Flyer" until they figure out the big scoring targets again.
Fans are getting a sneak peek inside the newly refreshed version of the classic Magic Kingdom interactive adventure, Buzz Lightyear's Space Ranger Spin.
What's Happening:
- Devotees may recall, we've recently shown you what's going on outside of the newly updated Buzz Lightyear's Space Ranger Spin at the Magic Kingdom, but now Disney is sharing an update from the inside.
- Ahead of the attraction's closure last year for this massive refurbishment, we learned that when it reopens guests can experience the attraction in brand new ride vehicles, with new targets, and most importantly - handheld blasters!
- Since then, we've also learned of a new scoring system, new characters, and so much more that you can find out more about in our previous posts.
- Today, Disney is sharing a peek inside the attraction, showing off the refreshed look of all the environments we know and love, as well as those aforementioned handheld blasters.
- You'll also get to see the new animation and lighting on all the targets peppered throughout the attraction.
- Recently, it was also revealed that not only will the Disney PhotoPass on-ride photo be returning, but it will also include - for the first time ever - your score and your rank!
- The newly enhanced Buzz Lightyear's Space Ranger Spin will debut at the Magic Kingdom at Walt Disney World on April 8.
- To plan your visit to Walt Disney World, be sure to reach out to our friends at Mouse Fan Travel, who can serve as your Star Command when making all your Disney plans.