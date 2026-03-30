New Buzz Lightyear's Space Ranger Spin Marquee Welcomes Guests to Refreshed Attraction
But which Tomorrowland aesthetic does it fit best with?
Days ahead of the grand reopening, guests can now see the finished (and lit, depending on what time of day) marquee welcoming them to Buzz Lightyear's Space Ranger Spin
What's Happening:
- Days ahead of the official reopening of the enhanced and refurbished Buzz Lightyear's Space Ranger Spin at Walt Disney World's Magic Kingdom, fans can now see a brand new marquee for the classic attraction.
- A lot of attention has been paid to what's been happening inside the attraction as part of the refresh, with new enhancements, new animation, special effects, shooting and scoring system, and even new characters.
- The outside was not left out either, removing the signage and marquee that dated back to when the attraction opened back in 1998. In fact, some might argue it dated before that because much of the framework above the door actually dated back to the attraction that preceded this one - Delta Dreamflight (later Take Flight), just replaced with the new Buzz Lightyear look and style of the time.
- Now, the signage extends forward, with a spire effect similar to those found throughout Tomorrowland attractions, like the nearby Monsters Inc. Laugh Floor and former Stitch's Great Escape.
- The original marquee is gone, replaced now by a stylized frame featuring the Star Command logo on either side.
- When the attraction reopens in a few days, guests can experience the attraction in brand new ride vehicles, with new targets, and those long-awaited hand held blasters similar to those in other iterations of the attraction at Disney Parks around the globe. Buzz Lightyear's Space Ranger Spin is set to reopen at the park on April 8.
- The attraction is currently in previews now, and we were fortunate enough to attend one of those. You can check out the experience in our video below. To visit Walt Disney World for yourself, be sure to reach out to our friends at Mouse Fan Travel!
Laughing Place recommends MouseFanTravel.com for all your Walt Disney World travel planning
Fill out the form below for a free, no obligation quote from MouseFanTravel.com