Less Quip More Charm as Social Media Star Takes His Grandmother to Walt Disney World for First Time
And this time, we see more GrandmaReactions than ChefReactions.
A heartwarming new video has arrived from a popular social media star, sure to brighten everyone’s morning (or whenever they watch it) as he takes his 91 year-old grandmother to Walt Disney World for the first time.
What’s Happening:
- Popular social media star Chef Reactions (who prefers to keep his privacy by not using his real name) has shared a wonderfully charming video to his accounts featuring a trip with his grandmother.
- While his pages are normally known for critiquing culinary creations, typically with a hefty spoonful of sarcasm and a bit of salt, this new post is incredibly heartwarming.
- In it, we find out that he is the primary caretaker for his 91 year old grandmother - who randomly spoke up one day and said that she wanted to go to Disney World.
- As Chef says, this woman “had never seen a Disney movie in her life” and saw Walt Disney World on YouTube. Not only that, she hasn’t been more than 25 miles away from home in the last 6 years, according to Chef.
- So, he was able to take her for the Walt Disney World visit where they stayed at Disney’s Old Key West Resort, where cast members gave Grandma a special welcome gift after finding out it was her first visit at 91 years old.
- In the video, you can see Grandma with a beaming smile, in some cases before she even gets into the parks, enjoying attractions like Gran Fiesta Tour at EPCOT and Kilimanjaro Safaris at Disney’s Animal Kingdom.
- She also enjoys performances, and according to Chef, just sitting and looking at the holiday lights and everyone going by.
- Of course, this is a Chef Reactions video, so we get to hear some of Grandma’s thoughts (via Chef) on some of the Disney dining favorites, like EPCOT’s Fish & Chips, Mickey Waffles, and of course, Dole Whip.
- Most importantly, Chef has a very heartfelt sentiment to share regarding the seniors in our lives that he explains near the end of the reel.
- Check out the video below over at chefreaction’s IG:
