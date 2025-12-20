Less Quip More Charm as Social Media Star Takes His Grandmother to Walt Disney World for First Time

And this time, we see more GrandmaReactions than ChefReactions.

A heartwarming new video has arrived from a popular social media star, sure to brighten everyone’s morning (or whenever they watch it) as he takes his 91 year-old grandmother to Walt Disney World for the first time.

What’s Happening:

Popular social media star Chef Reactions (who prefers to keep his privacy by not using his real name) has shared a wonderfully charming video to his accounts featuring a trip with his grandmother.

While his pages are normally known for critiquing culinary creations, typically with a hefty spoonful of sarcasm and a bit of salt, this new post is incredibly heartwarming.

In it, we find out that he is the primary caretaker for his 91 year old grandmother - who randomly spoke up one day and said that she wanted to go to Disney World.

As Chef says, this woman “had never seen a Disney movie in her life” and saw Walt Disney World on YouTube. Not only that, she hasn’t been more than 25 miles away from home in the last 6 years, according to Chef.

So, he was able to take her for the Walt Disney World visit where they stayed at Disney’s Old Key West Resort, where cast members gave Grandma a special welcome gift after finding out it was her first visit at 91 years old.

In the video, you can see Grandma with a beaming smile, in some cases before she even gets into the parks, enjoying attractions like Gran Fiesta Tour at EPCOT and Kilimanjaro Safaris at Disney’s Animal Kingdom.

She also enjoys performances, and according to Chef, just sitting and looking at the holiday lights and everyone going by.

Of course, this is a Chef Reactions video, so we get to hear some of Grandma’s thoughts (via Chef) on some of the Disney dining favorites, like EPCOT’s Fish & Chips, Mickey Waffles, and of course, Dole Whip.

Most importantly, Chef has a very heartfelt sentiment to share regarding the seniors in our lives that he explains near the end of the reel.

Check out the video below over at chefreaction’s IG:

MouseFanTravel.com Fill out the form below for a free, no obligation quote from MouseFanTravel.com First Name * Last Name * Email * Phone State In Which State Are You Located? Preferred Method of Contact * Preferred Date of Travel * Vacation Destination * Walt Disney World Disneyland Disney Cruise Adventures by Disney Aulani Disneyland Paris Other How Many Nights? * How Many Adults? * How Many Children Under 18 (includes ages) Please include any specific detail, like how many days of tickets, cruise itinerary, room only, etc Request Quote Laughing Place recommendsfor all your Walt Disney World travel planning



