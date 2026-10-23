Columbia Harbour House to Debut New and Reimagined Menu Items Next Week at the Magic Kingdom

Yes, they've always had fish and chips, but these appear to be a new recipe.

One of the most popular quick service locations at the Magic Kingdom is getting some new and reimagined menu items starting next week.

What's Happening:

  • Located in Liberty Square at the Magic Kingdom, the Columbia Harbour House is often lauded for its quality of food in a park that doesn't usually have too much going on in that department.
  • Specifically, the venue specializes in delicious seafood, New England-inspired favorites and more as you dine in a cozy, seafaring setting.
  • Starting on Wednesday, October 28, Columbia Harbour House will debut some new and reimagined menu items, including:
    • NEW! Beer-battered Fish Platter

  • NEW! Hand-breaded Shrimp Platter

  • NEW! Crab Cake Sandwich (Plant-based)

  • Boston Cream Pie: Yellow cake, Boston cream, and chocolate ganache

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