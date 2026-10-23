Columbia Harbour House to Debut New and Reimagined Menu Items Next Week at the Magic Kingdom
Yes, they've always had fish and chips, but these appear to be a new recipe.
One of the most popular quick service locations at the Magic Kingdom is getting some new and reimagined menu items starting next week.
What's Happening:
- Located in Liberty Square at the Magic Kingdom, the Columbia Harbour House is often lauded for its quality of food in a park that doesn't usually have too much going on in that department.
- Specifically, the venue specializes in delicious seafood, New England-inspired favorites and more as you dine in a cozy, seafaring setting.
- Starting on Wednesday, October 28, Columbia Harbour House will debut some new and reimagined menu items, including:
- NEW! Beer-battered Fish Platter
- NEW! Hand-breaded Shrimp Platter
- NEW! Crab Cake Sandwich (Plant-based)
- Boston Cream Pie: Yellow cake, Boston cream, and chocolate ganache
More Walt Disney World News:
- Disney's Hollywood Studios cast members had the opportunity to sign a steel beam that will become part of the new Monstropolis Door Coaster.
- Fans can now take a musical trip through EPCOT’s past and present, as The Music of EPCOT has officially arrived digitally on your favorite music streaming services.
- Three adorable new nyala calves will soon be seen out on the savanna at Disney's Animal Kingdom Lodge.
- Gideon's Bakehouse is getting ready to celebrate their 10th anniversary and to help do so, they're launching their very first Artist Edition Trading Card Series.
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