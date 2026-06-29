Smarty Pants Himself, Conan O'Brien, Reveals His Favorite Disney Parks Attraction

Would it still be your favorite if Martin Van Buren roasted you?

Toy Story 5's Conan O'Brien has shared what his favorite Disney Parks attraction is in a new video - and it really comes as no surprise to any of his fans.

What's Happening:

Toy Story 5 star and late night legend Conan O' Brien recently appeared at the Disneyland Resort alongside Woody himself, Tom Hanks as they geared up for the release of the latest film from Pixar Animation Studios.

Now, with the movie in theaters everywhere, Disney Parks has shared another moment with O'Brien, wherein he was asked what his favorite Disney Parks attraction is.

While this might have been a no-brainer for longtime fans of Conan, he may have surprised a few Disney fans when he answered with "The Hall of Presidents."

O'Brien has long been known among his fans as a history buff, especially since he graduated from Harvard University in 1985 with a degree in history and literature, and has often said that his historical education shaped the way he thinks and writes.

Throughout years of his late-night show and his podcast, Conan O'Brien Needs a Friend, there are countless references to past presidents and American history, usually in a comedic way.

"I'm a presidential history nerd," Conan says in the video, "and I'd just like to hang out with those guys. That's my jam."

When asked what attraction would be the favorite of his character in Toy Story 5, Smarty Pants, he responded with simply - "the line to the men's room."

Check out the whole moment in the video below.

As hype for Toy Story 5 was building, Conan also got to see a real-life toy version of his toy character while recording his podcast alongside co-hosts Sona Movsesian and Matt Gourley.

Interestingly, moments after the toy came into the room, the trio started talking about Disneyland, where Conan mentioned that he had once taken a date to the park and into The Hall of Presidents.

What followed was a(hopefully) improv'd tale that saw the date going poorly, with Conan prioritizing hearing Martin Van Buren talk as opposed to his date - who stormed off in front of Conan and the robotic presidents.

According to O'Brien, the presidents then came to life and roasted him for his inability to have a successful date, leading to the appearance of a robotic Kevin Hart who also got in on the roast.

Check it out in the video below (at about 8:00 in), but be warned that strong language is used during the hilarious moment.

Editor's Note: Yes, we're aware that The Hall of Presidents is at Walt Disney World's Magic Kingdom and not at Disneyland, which itself is home to Great Moments with Mr. Lincoln.

It's Toys vs. Tech when our favorite Toy Story friends unite against the villainous intentions of Lilypad in Toy Story 5, who plans to make the jobs of Buzz, Woody, and the rest of the gang exponentially harder when she arrives.

Joan Cusack returns as Jessie, Tom Hanks as Woody, Tim Allen as Buzz Lightyear, Greta Lee (TRON: Ares) lends her voice to Lilypad among another new cast members, including Conan O'Brien as Smarty Pants, Craig Robinson as Atlas, Mykal-Michelle Harris as Blaze, and others rounding out the voice cast.

Andrew Stanton, director of the Academy Award-winning films Finding Nemo and WALL-E, is writing and directing the new movie, adding to his repertoire having contributed on every single Toy Story film prior. Kenna Harris is co-directing, with Lindsey Collins producing.

To find out what our own Alex Reif thought of the film, be sure to check out his Toy Story 5 review.

Toy Story 5 is now playing in theaters everywhere.

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