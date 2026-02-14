CRISLU Launches Pop-Up Experience at Disney Springs Just In Time for Valentine's Day

Jewelry and Valentine's Day? Those work quite well together!

Those visiting Walt Disney World this romantic weekend will have the opportunity to partake in a special, limited-time, CRISLU retail experience.

What’s Happening:

To celebrate Valentine’s Day, sweethearts (or anybody else!) can head over to Disney Springs at Walt Disney World for a special, limited-time offering.

Running both February 14 and 15, 2026, guests can head over to the Marketplace Co-Op store at Disney Springs for a special, exclusive, CRISLU event featuring the Walt Disney World collection.

When making the announcement on social media, Disney Springs and CRISLU shared pieces that feature the landmark Walt Disney World entry portal (that guests drive under when entering the Florida property) along with a monorail, and stylized “Walt Disney World” necklaces.

The pop-up experience will be available on both days from 10 AM - 8 PM ET.

Disney and CRISLU have previously hosted in-park events that allow guests to discover limited-edition jewelry inspired by the Disney Vault and given guests the chance to meet designer Amireh Parstabar, though this pop-up announcement did not reveal any guest appearances.

CRISLU was founded back in 1961, and is known for their durable, hypoallergenic, and tarnish-resistant designs, including those in their Disney-themed collections. The pieces are also backed by a lifetime warranty.

While some of the styles are exclusive to the Disney Parks locations, you can also find some over at Disney Store, including one of the designs featured in the pop-up experience.

Walt Disney World Marquee Jewelry Set by CRISLU | Disney Store





