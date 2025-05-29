D23 Set to Virtually Replay Recent Duffy & Friends Event

The panel occurred earlier this month highlighting the history of the beloved Disney bear.

You know who deserves a standing ovation, “BRAVO!" yelled at their feet, and an encore performance? Duffy.

What’s Happening:

D23 is bringing fans across the globe a virtual re-airing of their recent Duffy-centric event to celebrate the character’s 20th anniversary.

“20 Years of Duffy & Friends" includes Imagineers and Disney Live Entertainment cast members to talk about the creation of Duffy, the friends he’s made along the way, and the remarkable impact that these adorable characters have made.

Duffy, ShellieMay, Gelatoni, StellaLou, CookieAnn, ‘Olu Mel, and LinaBell all get the chance to shine in this presentation.

We had the opportunity to check this event out in person earlier this month, so if interested in reading our recap, you can head here

The virtual repairing of “20 Years of Duffy & Friends" will take place on June 26th at 6pm PT or June 28th at 11am PT.

These virtual showings will take place in the virtual D23 Gold Theater which is exclusive to D23 Gold Members.

