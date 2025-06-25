Upcoming D23 Gold Member Event Explores Disneyland in the 1950s and 1960s
The Disneyland: Fond Memories of the Past event takes place in Glendale, CA in July.
D23 Gold Members have the chance to explore the early days of Disneyland through a new D23 Spotlight Series presentation.
What’s Happening:
- Taking place on July 19, 2025, D23 Spotlight Series & Walt Disney Archives: Disneyland: Fond Memories of the Past consists of a showcase centered on Walt Disney’s original Magic Kingdom and the park’s early years in the 1950s and 1960s. It’s described as “an in-depth program—featuring rarely seen media from Disneyland’s first decades, from fondly remembered attractions and characters, to entertainment and souvenirs."
- This presentation will take place at the Grand Central Air Terminal in Glendale, California and be given by Walt Disney Archives Director Becky Cline and Disney artist and historian Stacia Martin.
- This event also includes 30 minutes of shopping at The Walt Disney Company Store on Disney’s Grand Central Creative campus.
- While waiting for your shopping window, guests can enjoy the Mickey Mouse Club Theater, which will be showing a variety of classic Mickey Mouse cartoons.
- Those attending will also receive a D23 Event-Exclusive commemorative postcard set and D23 Event-Exclusive water bottle tumbler.
- There are eight slots to attend the showcase on July 19.
- Saturday, July 19 – 8:15 a.m. Shopping, 10:30 a.m. Presentation
- Saturday, July 19 – 8:45 a.m. Shopping, 10:30 a.m. Presentation
- Saturday, July 19 – 10:15 a.m. Shopping, 12:30 p.m. Presentation
- Saturday, July 19 – 10:45 a.m. Shopping, 12:30 p.m. Presentation
- Saturday, July 19 – 10:30 a.m. Presentation, 12 p.m. Shopping
- Saturday, July 19 – 10:30 a.m. Presentation, 12:30 p.m. Shopping
- Saturday, July 19 – 12:30 p.m. Presentation, 1:45 p.m. Shopping
- Saturday, July 19 – 12:30 p.m. Presentation, 2:15 p.m. Shopping
- You must be a D23 Gold Member to purchase tickets and can purchase up to two tickets for yourself and a guest at a cost of $47 (+$3 Processing Fee) per ticket.
- Tickets go on sale on Thursday, June 26, 2025 - 10:00am PT / 1:00pm ET and more information can be found at D23.com.
Some Stellar Presenters:
- This sounds like a great event, especially given the participants. Both Betsy Cline and Stacia Martin have extremely impressive backgrounds and their own deep history with Disney.
- Having celebrated her 35th year with the company last year, Cline is not only the Director of the Walt Disney Archives but is an author who has written or contributed to books like The Walt Disney Studios: A Lot to Remember, The Art of Disney Costuming: Heroes, Villains, and Spaces Between, and Holiday Magic at the Disney Parks: Celebrations Around the World from Fall to Winter.
- Now with Disney for 47 years, Martin’s many talents have her continue to do everything from appearing as a guest artist at Walt Disney World to writing books like The Sounds of Disneyland and Walt Disney and the 1964 World’s Fair or the liner notes for The Walt Disney Legacy Collection’s 2015 CD set produced for the 60th anniversary of Disneyland.
