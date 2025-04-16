D23 Gold Theater to Host "Magic After Darkl: The Story of Disney's Nighttime Spectaculars" in May

We're only tuning in for the World of Color content, tbh.

The lengthy history of nighttime spectaculars at the Disney Parks is set to take the stage of the D23 Gold Theater in May, just ahead of a summer of nighttime spectaculars at Disneyland Resort and Walt Disney World.

What’s Happening:

D23 Gold Members are invited to the next in their popular D23 Gold Theater screenings, this time celebrating the nighttime spectaculars of the Disney Parks.

D23 Gold Members are invited to a dazzling evening during “Magic After Dark: The Story of Disney’s Nighttime Spectaculars", where the focus is on the nighttime spectaculars at Disney Parks, which have created treasured memories for guests for decades, providing their “kiss goodnight" after a day of Disney fun.

In this D23 Gold Theater presentation, hosts Jessica McDonald from D23 and producer and Disney author Graham Allen look back at the fan-favorite “Magic After Dark" panel from D23: The Ultimate Disney Fan Event last August.

The panel featured Steven Davison, Jennifer Magill, and Don Dorsey, who have all worked on some of your favorite nighttime shows past and present! Our hosts will also take a peek at what’s to come, as they give fans an exclusive look at new shows bringing the night to life this summer at Disneyland and Walt Disney World!

This marks the fifth installment of D23’s new monthly virtual event series in the D23 Gold Theater, exclusively for Gold Members.

It will be available to watch on the official site

“Magic After Dark: The Story of Disney’s Nighttime Spectaculars" will only be available to watch during the listed event times, so be sure to tune-in, and enjoy a conversation with fellow D23 Gold Members.

This is a complimentary virtual event exclusive to D23 Gold Members, D23 Gold Members must have internet access to experience this event.

Other fine print regarding the event also states that “You agree that no other person who is not a D23 Gold Member will participate in, or be present during, the virtual event."

For full details and the rest of the participation terms, be sure to check out the official site, here.