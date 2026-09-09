Photos: "Coco" Themed Walls Appear at Site of New Experience at Disney California Adventure

Those visiting Disney California Adventure can't cross the marigold bridge into the Land of the Dead just yet, but they can see themed walls celebrating the hit Pixar film, Coco, as the park gets ready for the arrival of the promised Coco-based attraction.

Located in the former site of a Pixar Pier-branded service gate between Boardwalk Pizza & Pasta and the Inside Out Emotional Whirlwind attraction (not counting the tracks to the Incredicoaster dividing the space), guests can now find themed construction walls getting fans ready for the new experience coming to the park.

We got more details about the new attraction back in August, promising a boat ride that will start in an exterior plaza where fans will be able to spot favorite friends like Miguel, Dante, Héctor, and more as we remember Miguel’s unforgettable trip to the Land of the Dead. The queue welcomes you to a “casa museo” dedicated to the music of Miguel’s great-great grandfather, Héctor Rivera. From there, you’ll join Miguel and travel by boat through his memories of the Land of the Dead. It will truly be a beautiful, moving experience full of fun and surprises, leaning heavily into the music and emotion of the cherished Pixar film while inviting you to live Miguel’s journey alongside your own friends and family.

You can see how the new area is expected to take shape when complete in some concept art that was revealed back in June of 2025.

As of press time, there is no timeline or official opening date for the new Coco ride at Disney's California Adventure. To plan your trip to the Disneyland Resort, be sure to reach out to our friends at Mouse Fan Travel!