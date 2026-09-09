Photos: "Coco" Themed Walls Appear at Site of New Experience at Disney California Adventure

"Remember Me" is now dedicated to that Pixar Pier service gate.
by , (Photography) |
Tags: , , , , , ,

Those visiting Disney California Adventure can't cross the marigold bridge into the Land of the Dead just yet, but they can see themed walls celebrating the hit Pixar film, Coco, as the park gets ready for the arrival of the promised Coco-based attraction.

Located in the former site of a Pixar Pier-branded service gate between Boardwalk Pizza & Pasta and the Inside Out Emotional Whirlwind attraction (not counting the tracks to the Incredicoaster dividing the space), guests can now find themed construction walls getting fans ready for the new experience coming to the park.

We got more details about the new attraction back in August, promising a boat ride that will start in an exterior plaza where fans will be able to spot favorite friends like Miguel, Dante, Héctor, and more as we remember Miguel’s unforgettable trip to the Land of the Dead. The queue welcomes you to a “casa museo” dedicated to the music of Miguel’s great-great grandfather, Héctor Rivera. From there, you’ll join Miguel and travel by boat through his memories of the Land of the Dead. It will truly be a beautiful, moving experience full of fun and surprises, leaning heavily into the music and emotion of the cherished Pixar film while inviting you to live Miguel’s journey alongside your own friends and family.

You can see how the new area is expected to take shape when complete in some concept art that was revealed back in June of 2025.

As of press time, there is no timeline or official opening date for the new Coco ride at Disney's California Adventure. To plan your trip to the Disneyland Resort, be sure to reach out to our friends at Mouse Fan Travel!

Laughing Place recommends MouseFanTravel.com for all your Disneyland Resort travel planning
Fill out the form below for a free, no obligation quote from MouseFanTravel.com
Tony Betti
Originally from California where he studied a dying artform (hand-drawn animation), Tony has spent most of his adult life in the theme parks of Orlando. When he’s not writing for LP, he’s usually watching and studying something animated or arguing about “the good ole’ days” at the parks.
View all articles by Tony Betti
Maxon Faber
Based in Los Angeles, California, Maxon is roller coaster and musical theatre nerd. His favorite dinosaur is the parasaurolophus, specifically the one in Jurassic World: The Ride.
View all articles by Maxon Faber