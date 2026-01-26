Set Sail with DCL Magazine: The First Ever Disney Cruise Line Focused Publication

Our friends at WDW Magazine have launched their latest publication – DCL Magazine.

The creators of WDW Magazine and DLR Magazine have launched their latest publication, DCL Magazine, available in both print and digital formats.

DCL Magazine will publish twice annually and feature in-depth stories about the ships, behind-the-scenes details, helpful reviews and planning tips, exclusive Walt Disney Imagineering interviews, and stunning photos from the entire Disney Cruise Line fleet, Castaway Cay and Lookout Cay at Lighthouse Point, and destinations around the globe.

DCL Magazine marks the company's third publication, following the award-winning WDW Magazine, which celebrates Walt Disney World, and has been publishing monthly for more than a decade, with 148 standard issues to date and a collection of special issues.

In 2022, the brand launched its second title, DLR Magazine, which is published quarterly and dedicated to the Disneyland Resort.

The first issue is now available for purchase as a membership product, with early-bird pricing now through January 31, 2026. To get the first print issue of the magazine, readers must purchase a membership by March 10, 2026. The magazine will ship to members in April.

Readers who purchase after March 10 will receive Issue 2 (September) as their first issue.

Alternatively, readers can purchase an All-Access Digital Membership for immediate digital access (desktop, tablet, phone) to every issue of WDW Magazine, DLR Magazine, and DCL Magazine, as well as all past special issues.

What They're Saying:

Stephanie Shuster, CEO: “For more than five years, our readers have told us through emails, surveys, and social media that they want a print magazine specifically about Disney Cruise Line. After half a decade of research and development, and a test launch in 2025, I’m so excited to finally bring this magazine to life. Whether you’re planning your first Disney cruise or you want to keep the magic alive at home in between sailings, DCL Magazine is made for you. We hope our fellow Disney fans truly enjoy the magic our team makes.”