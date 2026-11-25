Photos: Billie Doe from "Hexed" Arrives on a Rainy Day at Disney's Hollywood Studios
Though with inclement weather, she does go inside The Magic of Disney Animation.
Guests visiting Walt Disney World can now find Billie Doe from Walt Disney Animation Studios' new film, Hexed, roaming around the Walt Disney Studios Courtyard at Disney's Hollywood Studios.
What's Happening:
- As the new movie from Walt Disney Animation Studios, Hexed, arrives in theaters, the star from the new film, Billie Doe, is now found at Disney's Hollywood Studios doing meet and greets.
- Guests visiting the park can head over to the Walt Disney Studios Courtyard, the home of The Magic of Disney Animation, and find the character roaming about for meet and greets.
- Unlike other movie releases in recent years, Billie does not have a dedicated meet and greet location.
- Her debut at Disney's Hollywood Studios today, November 25, was marred by inclement weather and as such, the new character was moved inside The Magic of Disney Animation experience, where we found her roaming the space of "Off The Page" inside, where other characters have dedicated meet and greet locations.
- Billie is set to appear in the courtyard several times throughout each day, so be sure to check the My Disney Experience app on your arrival if you're interested in seeing Billie from Hexed.
- Walt Disney Animation Studios’ Hexed follows Billie, an impulsive and unconventional teenage girl who discovers secret magical abilities that send her on a spectacle-filled journey out of suburbia and into the vast witch realm of Hexe. Forced to team up with her cautious mother, Alice, the two uncover family mysteries that could change the world of witches forever.
- Directed by Fawn Veerasunthorn and Jason Hand, co-directed by Josie Trinidad, and produced by Roy Conli and Yvett Merino, Hexed is now playing in theaters everywhere.
- To plan your visit to meet Billie and the rest of the characters that can be found at Walt Disney World, be sure to reach out to our friends at Mouse Fan Travel!
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