Disney Launches New Emotional Ad Campaign with New Year's Debut of "Through Time"

Disney is ready to launch a new campaign, the first spot of which has arrived and will air during tonight's New Year's festivities on ABC, watching a family grow with Disney over the decades.

Disney has unveiled a new brand campaign highlighting the cherished memories fans make with Disney that last a lifetime and become special moments of joy and connection with their families and loved ones.

Titled “Through Time,” we follow Paige and her family sharing home videos of memories made thanks to Disney throughout their lives. Whether it be getting a giant Minnie Mouse plush, or visiting the Disney Parks over the years, we see Paige and her sister grow….through time… until today, when the camera gets spun around on Dad.

The video will also air during Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve with Ryan Seacrest, which starts tonight (December 31st) on ABC beginning at 8:00 PM EST.

This is also the first video of a larger series highlighting the unique ways Disney touches the lives of fans and families all over the world, every single day.

Whether it’s a treasured visit to our parks, a favorite character, or a story shared with loved ones, these memories bring us together.

Disney has had some iconic ad campaigns in the past, the classics of which usually draw on emotion, nostalgia, and tug on some heartstrings.

Fans might remember similar parks campaigns in the 90s that showed siblings talking to each other prepping for a big trip to the parks, the fan-favorite “too excited to sleep” moment between two kids and echoed later by parents, or maybe even the Disney Cruise Line “Little Souvenir” ad moment.

They’re all effective because they’re built on storytelling and a dash of psychology, triggering emotions like joy, hope, nostalgia, and connection.

With a lot of their ads, you’re not watching a commercial, you’re watching a 30-90 second short film play out. This works since stories activate your own memory, finding relatability and connection, making you feel something vs. just watching something.