Photos: Explore the Plentiful Dining Options Aboard the All-New Disney Adventure

Disney Cruise Line's newest ship has a truly huge amount of dining options, themed to a wide variety of Disney stories.

Today, March 10, the newest ship in the Disney Cruise Line fleet, the Disney Adventure, is setting sail on her maiden voyage. Ahead of the maiden voyage, we got a sneak peek at all the offerings that will be available on this new ship, with plenty of photos of a handful of the venues on board. Now, join us as we take a look at all of the dining venues aboard the ship – and trust me, there's a lot!

Gramma Tala's Kitchen

A new quick-service eatery offering island and Pacific fare, themed to the 2016 Walt Disney Animation Studios film, Moana.

Mowgli's Eatery

Located across the Garden from Gramma Tala's Kitchen is another quick-service location offering up Indian fare, themed to the classic animated film, The Jungle Book.

Enchanted Summer

One of the restaurants guests will experience onboard as part of Disney's signature rotational dining program is Enchanted Summer or its sister, Pixar Market. Enchanted Summer is divided into two halves, one inspired by Frozen and the other inspired by Tangled. First off, let's take a look below at the Tangled half, dubbed the Maximus dining room.

And then there's the Olaf room, filled with imagery and artifacts that will be familiar to Frozen fans.

Bewitching Boba and Brews

Themed after Ursula from The Little Mermaid, this location serves up bubble tea and other concoctions.

Mike & Sulley's Flavors of Asia

One of the premium dining experiences onboard, this restaurant is themed to that moment in Pixar's Monsters, Inc. where Mike took Cecilia to Harryhausen's on a date before Sulley interrupted as Boo was now in Monstropolis. The monsters are featured throughout, though some of the more in your face theming/decoration found at other locations sits back for some more subtlety at this eatery.

Palo Trattoria

The other premium dining experience is Palo Trattoria, a new version of the Disney Cruise Line mainstay, Palo. The decor is inspired by a celestial dream sequence from Pixar's Luca, adorned with twinkling constellations, moonlit accents and astronomy-inspired décor – creating a truly refined, out-of-this-world dining experience.

The restaurant takes up two floors and features plenty of subtle, and not-so-subtle, Luca references and design motifs.

A special cognac created just for the Disney Adventure is available to purchase at Palo.

Palo Cafe

That design inspiration continues into the Palo Cafe, which offers coffee, drinks, and some paid Italian food options.

Taverna Portorosso

The Disney Adventure must really have a thing for Luca, as there is a third location inspired by the Pixar film – Taverna Portorosso. Grab a seat at this welcoming sports bar, the perfect spot to cheer on your team while enjoying the spirit of the Italian Riviera.

Whimsical details, like an iconic red motor scooter parked inside, will have you feeling bellissimo in this breezy slice of Italian paradise.

Cosmic Kebabs

Another quick-service offering puts the theming/decoration back into your face again as Marvel Heroes take center stage at this location serving up kebabs of various flavors.

Stitch's Ohana Grill

Another quick-service spot, this one themed to Lilo & Stitch, offers up some favorites in a fun, island surfing hut environment.

Wayfinder Bay

Over at the Moana-themed Wayfinder Bay, guests will find a bar with the same name offering the usual bar fair. Nearby, you can relax on some plush pool chairs next to statues of Moana and Maui.

Be sure to check out our massive photo tour of all of the different districts and venues you can find onboard the all-new Disney Adventure! Be sure to stay tuned to Laughing Place for contniying coverage of the new ship as its Maiden Voyage sets sail.