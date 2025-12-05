Disney Cruise Line Expands Onboard Gifts for Disney Adventure Singapore Sailings

Guests on early Disney Adventure voyages can now pre-purchase gift options, including new drink packages, family bundles, and floral surprises.

As anticipation builds for the debut of the Disney Adventure in Singapore, Disney Cruise Line has quietly expanded its Onboard Gifts and Amenities catalog to include an even broader selection of pre-purchase items for early guests, according to Disney Cruise Line Blog.

Originally offering just 17 items when Singapore sailings first appeared last October, the catalog now features 24 options, including gear bundles, floral surprises, romance packages, and an all-new beer mug that teases some of the unique brews that will be served exclusively aboard the Disney Adventure.

For guests preparing to embark on one of the ship’s inaugural voyages, these pre-orderable gifts offer an easy way to personalize the experience, whether you’re looking to toast the trip, surprise a loved one, or stock up on adventure-ready essentials.

Below is a breakdown of the newest additions now available for Singapore sailings.

Beer Mug Savings Package – $22.50

A Disney Cruise Line staple has officially made its way to the Disney Adventure. Guests can now pre-purchase the DCL-branded Beer Mug, which unlocks 23 oz. refills for the price of a 16 oz. pour. Prefer to travel light? The mug also comes with a token granting the same refill benefits without needing to carry the mug itself.

The beer list offers an early look at the Adventure’s onboard selection — a fun mix of international favorites and unique regional brews, including:

Carlsberg

1664 Lager

Brooklyn Pilsner

Brooklyn Defender IPA

Brooklyn Stonewall Inn IPA

Jing A Workers Pale Ale

Jing A Mandarin Wheat

Menabrea Lager

Hitachino Nest White Ale

Tiger

Heineken

Somersby

Sunset Groove Lager

Birds of Paradise White IPA

Galactic Tropical Stout

Osmanthus Pear Ale

Owa-Owa Mulberry Sour Ale

Celestial Cardamom Rose Saison

Romance at Sea

Alcohol can only be delivered to guests age 18+ with a valid photo ID, and opened bottles may not be taken off the ship.





Luxury at Sea for Two Romance Package – $158

Perfect for anniversaries, honeymoons, or just celebrating being on vacation, this romantic set features:

A single red rose

A bottle of Bottega sparkling wine

Two plush, Disney Cruise Line–embroidered robes

Alcohol delivery requires an adult 18+ to sign, and robes are one-size-fits-most.

Catchin’ Waves Bundle – $85

Designed for young explorers, this bundle includes:

A customizable adventure backpack with 9 detachable patches

A detachable holder for an included Mickey plush

A USB-C rechargeable night light with 3 modes and 8 color options

A 14 oz. water bottle with top-handle cap

It’s a great option for beach days, stateroom bedtime routines, or imaginative adventures on deck.





Sea Adventure Family Bundle – $99

Perfect for family outings and island explorations, this multipurpose bundle includes:

A large, expandable tote bag

A circular Mickey-themed beach towel

Two mini game boards (cornhole + tic-tac-toe)

10 bean bags (5 per color)

Ideal for relaxing on shore or creating your own games on deck.

Captain Minnie Bundle – $70

For fans of Disney Cruise Line’s iconic leading lady, this collection adds a stylish touch to any voyage. It includes:

A fashionable Captain Minnie backpack

A matching coin purse perfect for essentials or earbuds

A Minnie Mouse ears baseball cap with an adjustable strap

Earful Surprise – $52

A cheerful, Mickey-themed floral arrangement perfect for celebrations, sail-away surprises, or stateroom décor.

Disney Royalty – $105

A more elevated arrangement designed to create a fairytale moment — ideal for birthdays, engagements, or simply spreading a little pixie dust.





These new additions, along with many long-time favorite,s are now available for pre-purchase on the Disney Cruise Line Onboard Gifts and Amenities website for guests sailing from Singapore and embarkation ports worldwide.

Whether you’re looking to elevate your voyage, create magical moments for your crew, or simply surprise someone you love, the expanded catalog offers something for every type of adventurer boarding the Disney Adventure.

