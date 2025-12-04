Disney Destiny Celebrates Its First Holiday Season with a Wakanda-Inspired Christmas Tree
Experience a Wakandan Christmas on the High Seas!
Just one month into its operating life, the Disney Destiny is celebrating its first holiday season with a simple Christmas tree within the Grand Hall.
What's Happening:
- Disney Cruise Line shared a couple of images of the new Christmas tree aboard their newest cruise ship, the Disney Destiny.
- Flanked by the statue of Black Panther, this rather understated tree has purple decorations befitting the lighting of the Grand Hall as well as Wakanda.
- During preview sailings and the first few official sailings, the Christmas tree was not present. But now, as December rolls around, the Christmas tree is present.
- The Disney Destiny's Grand Hall provides a heroic welcome for guests, with a design straight out of Wakanda from Marvel Studios' Black Panther.
- The hall features 360-degree lighting effects that fill the room with life and color. While it has a bright, heroic energy by day, it can morph into a "mythical realm of mystery" to match the aura of legendary villains.
- You'll find a number of entertainment offerings here, from villainous appearances by characters like Maleficent and Loki, to more friendly affairs like the "Sounds of Wakanda" and "Destiny Discovered" shows.
- Follow our Disney Destiny tag for all of our coverage from the latest Disney Cruise Line ship!
