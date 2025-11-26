"Toon'd In! with Jim Cummings" Podcast Sets Sail for a Nautical Adventure Aboard the Disney Destiny
Catch the latest episode of "Toon'd In! with Jim Cummings" – recorded on the Disney Destiny – this Saturday.
The latest episode of legendary voice actor Jim Cummings' podcast, Toon'd In, will be a truly epic affair – recorded on the seven seas!
What's Happening:
- Toon'd In! with Jim Cummings sees legendary voice actor Jim Cummings give unique insights into the characters that shaped his career, joined by some of the biggest names in pop culture.
- The next episode of the popular podcast will take the series where it's never been before – to the seas. The episode, set for release on Saturday, November 29th, was recorded live on the newest Disney Cruise Line ship, the Disney Destiny.
- Joining Jim are a plethora of Disney voice actors, inclduing Bret Iwan (Mickey Mouse), Bill Farmer (Goofy), Kaitlyn Robrock (Minnie Mouse), Tate Donovan (Hercules), and artist Nikkolas Smith.
- You can check this episode and all prior episodes of Toon'd In! with Jim Cummings on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, or wherever you get your podcasts.
- Video versions of the podcast are also available to watch on Toon'd In's YouTube channel.
More Disney Destiny Coverage:
- Take a Tantalizing Tour of the Marceline Market Food Hall
- Explore The Delectable Delights of Mickey and Friends Festival of Foods
- Take In the Amazing Details of the Disney Destiny's Two Movie Theaters, Inspired by Animated Classics
- Explore the Disney Destiny's Kids Water Deck, Toy Story Splash Zone, and Side-a-saurus Rex
- Check Out the Disney Destiny's Adults-Only Outdoor Pool Areas and Cove Cafe
Follow our Disney Destiny tag for even more from the latest Disney Cruise Line ship!
Laughing Place recommends MouseFanTravel.com for all your Disney Cruise travel planning
Fill out the form below for a free, no obligation quote from MouseFanTravel.com