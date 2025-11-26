"Toon'd In! with Jim Cummings" Podcast Sets Sail for a Nautical Adventure Aboard the Disney Destiny

Catch the latest episode of "Toon'd In! with Jim Cummings" – recorded on the Disney Destiny – this Saturday.

The latest episode of legendary voice actor Jim Cummings' podcast, Toon'd In, will be a truly epic affair – recorded on the seven seas!

What's Happening:

  • Toon'd In! with Jim Cummings sees legendary voice actor Jim Cummings give unique insights into the characters that shaped his career, joined by some of the biggest names in pop culture.
  • The next episode of the popular podcast will take the series where it's never been before – to the seas. The episode, set for release on Saturday, November 29th, was recorded live on the newest Disney Cruise Line ship, the Disney Destiny.
  • Joining Jim are a plethora of Disney voice actors, inclduing Bret Iwan (Mickey Mouse), Bill Farmer (Goofy), Kaitlyn Robrock (Minnie Mouse), Tate Donovan (Hercules), and artist Nikkolas Smith.
  • You can check this episode and all prior episodes of Toon'd In! with Jim Cummings on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, or wherever you get your podcasts.
  • Video versions of the podcast are also available to watch on Toon'd In's YouTube channel.

