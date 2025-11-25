Photos: Check Out the Disney Destiny's Adults-Only Outdoor Pool Areas and Cove Cafe

Here's where adults can hang out on the Destiny away from the younger passengers.
by , (Photography) |
It's been almost two weeks since Laughing Place was invited to step aboard the Disney Cruise Line's new ship the Disney Destiny for the media preview, but we're still sifting through the images we captured during our visit.

Below you can check out Doobie's photos from the Disney Destiny's adults-only outdoor areas, pools, and the adjacent Cove Cafe, which features Moana-themed artwork.

