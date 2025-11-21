Behind-The-Scenes of the Disney Destiny: New Episode of "Disney Unscripted" Highlights the Development of "Hercules"
Get a look at the three year development process of the new Disney Cruise Line production.
As the Disney Destiny heads out on its maiden voyage, Disney has shared a behind-the-scenes look of the ship’s exclusive Broadway style musical adaptation of Hercules.
What’s Happening:
- Today’s the day! Disney Cruise Line’s newest ship, the Disney Destiny is embarking on its first ever public cruise.
- The ship, which is the seventh ship in the Disney Cruise Line fleet, is a part of the Wish-class series of ships.
- The Disney Destiny joins both the Disney Wish and Disney Treasure as a part of the fleet, and while boasting similar layouts, the Disney Destiny has several exclusive offerings aboard the ship.
- One of which is the spectacular new Broadway-style production of Hercules.
- While the show is currently running on the West End (check out Alex’s review), this production is completely unique to the ship.
- As public audiences prepare to enjoy the show for the first time ever, Disney Parks has shared a new episode of their Disney Unscripted series giving fans a behind-the-scenes look of the show.
- The show has been in production for three years, traveling to Toronto, the Netherlands, and back to Florida.
- Throughout the approximately 27-minute episode, take a look at the rehearsal process and development of the production as it finally came together on-board the ship.
- For even more behind-the-scenes magic, Laughing Place had a chance to preview Disney Destiny.
- During the media cruise, we got to learn all about the 13-foot Titans used in the show.
- An evolution of the Project EXO suit developed for the Hulk meet and greet at Avengers Campus, the massive costumes are a marvel of Imagineering.
- And while you are at it, make sure you check out Benji’s full review of Hercules aboard the Disney Destiny.
- Other unique offerings aboard the Disney Destiny include the Pirate-themed Cask & Cannon Tavern and the Doctor Strange-inspired Sanctum Lounge.
- For those looking to take a magical vacation at sea, Laughing Place recommends Mouse Fan Travel for all your Disney Cruise Line vacation needs.
