Behind-The-Scenes of the Disney Destiny: New Episode of "Disney Unscripted" Highlights the Development of "Hercules"

Get a look at the three year development process of the new Disney Cruise Line production.

As the Disney Destiny heads out on its maiden voyage, Disney has shared a behind-the-scenes look of the ship’s exclusive Broadway style musical adaptation of Hercules.

What’s Happening:

Today’s the day! Disney Cruise Line’s newest ship, the Disney Destiny is embarking on its first ever public cruise.

The ship, which is the seventh ship in the Disney Cruise Line fleet, is a part of the Wish-class series of ships.

The Disney Destiny joins both the Disney Wish and Disney Treasure as a part of the fleet, and while boasting similar layouts, the Disney Destiny has several exclusive offerings aboard the ship.

One of which is the spectacular new Broadway-style production of Hercules.

While the show is currently running on the West End (check out Alex’s review), this production is completely unique to the ship.

As public audiences prepare to enjoy the show for the first time ever, Disney Parks has shared a new episode of their Disney Unscripted series giving fans a behind-the-scenes look of the show.

The show has been in production for three years, traveling to Toronto, the Netherlands, and back to Florida.

Throughout the approximately 27-minute episode, take a look at the rehearsal process and development of the production as it finally came together on-board the ship.

For even more behind-the-scenes magic, Laughing Place had a chance to preview Disney Destiny.

During the media cruise, we got to learn all about the 13-foot Titans used in the show.

An evolution of the Project EXO suit developed for the Hulk meet and greet at Avengers Campus, the massive costumes are a marvel of Imagineering.

And while you are at it, make sure you check out Benji’s full review of Hercules aboard the Disney Destiny.

Other unique offerings aboard the Disney Destiny include the Pirate-themed Cask & Cannon Tavern and the Doctor Strange-inspired Sanctum Lounge.

For those looking to take a magical vacation at sea, Laughing Place recommends Mouse Fan Travel for all your Disney Cruise Line vacation needs.

