Happily Ever After Aboard Disney Destiny: Broadway Stars and Disney Legends Surprise Guests with "Heroes & Villains" Performance
The list included Jordan Fisher, Susan Egan, and more!
Aboard the Disney Destiny’s maiden voyage, guests were surprised with a one-night-only “Heroes & Villains” show featuring Broadway Stars and Disney Legends.
What’s Happening:
- Disney Cruise Line’s newest ship, the Disney Destiny has embarked on its first ever public cruise.
- The ship, which is the seventh ship in the Disney Cruise Line fleet, is a part of the Wish-class series of ships.
- The Disney Destiny joins both the Disney Wish and Disney Treasure as a part of the fleet, and while boasting similar layouts, the Disney Destiny has several exclusive offerings aboard the ship.
- While there are plenty of amazing experiences aboard any scheduled cruise, guests were surprised with a Heroes & Villains performance by huge Disney names like Susan Egan, Jordan Fisher, James Monroe Iglehart, Oliva Donalson, Lissa DeGuzman, and Adam J. Levy.
- Thanks to therideview on TikTok, we got to see their “Happily Ever After” finale celebrating the Magic Kingdom’s highly popular nighttime spectacular.
- Fisher was joined by the other performers to close out the show with the incredible performance.
- In terms of regularly scheduled entertainment, the Disney Destiny has an exclusive Broadway-style production of Hercules.
- Laughing Place had a chance to preview Disney Destiny ahead of its maiden voyage.
- During the media cruise, we got to learn all about the 13-foot Titans used in the show.
- An evolution of the Project EXO suit developed for the Hulk meet and greet at Avengers Campus, the massive costumes are a marvel of Imagineering.
- And while you are at it, make sure you check out Benji’s full review of Hercules aboard the Disney Destiny.
- Other unique offerings aboard the Disney Destiny include the Pirate-themed Cask & Cannon Tavern and the Doctor Strange-inspired Sanctum Lounge.
- For those looking to take a magical vacation at sea, Laughing Place recommends Mouse Fan Travel for all your Disney Cruise Line vacation needs.
