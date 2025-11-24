Happily Ever After Aboard Disney Destiny: Broadway Stars and Disney Legends Surprise Guests with "Heroes & Villains" Performance

Aboard the Disney Destiny’s maiden voyage, guests were surprised with a one-night-only “Heroes & Villains” show featuring Broadway Stars and Disney Legends.

Disney Cruise Line’s newest ship, the Disney Destiny has embarked on its first ever public cruise.

The ship, which is the seventh ship in the Disney Cruise Line fleet, is a part of the Wish-class series of ships.

The Disney Destiny joins both the Disney Wish and Disney Treasure as a part of the fleet, and while boasting similar layouts, the Disney Destiny has several exclusive offerings aboard the ship.

While there are plenty of amazing experiences aboard any scheduled cruise, guests were surprised with a Heroes & Villains performance by huge Disney names like Susan Egan, Jordan Fisher, James Monroe Iglehart, Oliva Donalson, Lissa DeGuzman, and Adam J. Levy.

Thanks to therideview on TikTok, we got to see their “Happily Ever After” finale celebrating the Magic Kingdom’s highly popular nighttime spectacular.

Fisher was joined by the other performers to close out the show with the incredible performance.

An unbelievable surprise on the Destiny's Maiden Voyage — a ONE NIGHT ONLY "Heroes & Villains" show featuring actual Broadway & Disney legends!! Susan Egan, Jordan Fisher, James Monroe Iglehart, Olivia Donalson, Lissa deGuzman, Adam J. Levy… That lineup alone had me screaming. But then… the finale. "Happily Ever After." LIVE. On a cruise ship. And it absolutely brought the house DOWN.

In terms of regularly scheduled entertainment, the Disney Destiny has an exclusive Broadway-style production of Hercules.

Laughing Place had a chance to preview Disney Destiny ahead of its maiden voyage.

During the media cruise, we got to learn all about the 13-foot Titans used in the show.

An evolution of the Project EXO suit developed for the Hulk meet and greet at Avengers Campus, the massive costumes are a marvel of Imagineering.

And while you are at it, make sure you check out Benji’s full review of Hercules aboard the Disney Destiny.

Other unique offerings aboard the Disney Destiny include the Pirate-themed Cask & Cannon Tavern and the Doctor Strange-inspired Sanctum Lounge.

